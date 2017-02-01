 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Todd Greenberg says NRL Nines 'has a massive future' but maybe not in Auckland

share

Source:

AAP

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has all but guaranteed the Auckland Nines is set to stay beyond the 2018 tournament, but admits it could be headed elsewhere when its contract expires next year.

After the team failed to live up to their hype last year, a conservative Nines approach has been implemented to ensure key players don't burn out.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

New Zealand's largest city is preparing to host the fourth instalment of the season-opening tournament after teams arrived in Auckland.

However questions surround the future of the two-day event, with many suggesting next year's event could be the last of its kind at Eden Park.

The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.
Source: 1 NEWS

Greenberg confirmed the NRL would proceed with next year's tournament despite the likelihood of top-line players pulling out due to World Cup commitments at the end of the year.

"Two things I'll say, one is we have a five-year contract here and we plan to honour that. The second thing I'd say is that Nines has a massive future inside rugby league," he said.

"Where we decide to play those games and when we decide those games are all things that are being considered right now. But Nines has a future.

"It has a future at the elite level, and it certainly has a future at the participation and grassroots level. We plan to grow it as best we can."

The WBO heavyweight champion is cutting his holiday early to return to training for his next fight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney are among the candidates set to put their hand up to host the event, with Auckland also to be considered.

With over $2.25 million prize money at stake, Greenberg said the financial rewards on offer was a massive boon for not only the governing body, but the game as well.

The Kiwis great might just teach a few 'stars' a lesson when he comes out of retirement to play at the NRL nines.
Source: 1 NEWS

The winning team pockets $370,000, while teams receive a minimum $110,000 for turning up.

"It is a very healthy commercial venture for the game and the clubs," Greenberg said.

"Millions of dollars go back into grassroots footy through a legacy program here in Auckland. But also our NRL clubs, they're all here taking a commercial return, as they should."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
The NRL superstar joked that he’s looking pretty good for 33, but admits that 44-year old Wiki puts him to shame.

'I hope we don't play him!' Johnathan Thurston hoping to avoid clash with Ruben Wiki

01:08
2
The resurgent All Black was asked if, like Jane, he enjoyed the transition from fullback to winger and if Jane had said anything to him.

'We want him...He has a long future here' - Crusaders hope Israel Dagg stays in NZ

00:21
3
Johnson hosted a Facebook live video from the Auckland event, with teammate Hoffman less than impressed.

'You are holding the line up' – Shaun Johnson captured bantering behind the scenes with Warriors teammate


00:25
4
It needs to be said that a flop shot from a tight lie is one of the most difficult shots in golf to pull off.

'That's embarrassing': Darren Clarke stone-cold shanks attempted flop shot

00:52
5
It was a vastly improved effort from the Silver Ferns in all areas of their play after a poor 57-50 loss to Australia.

Watch: Injury-free Maria Tutaia dominates as Silver Ferns annihilate England


04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.

03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.

01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ