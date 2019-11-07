TODAY |

Toa Samoa coach wants to lure Sonny Bill Williams back to international rugby league

Toa Samoa coach Matt Parish will attempt to lure All Blacks and Kiwis star Sonny Bill Williams to the Tier Two nation.

With 34-year-old Williams reportedly close to joining Canadian-based UK Super League club Toronto Wolfpack, the return to the 13-man code could also see him back in the Test arena.

Despite representing the Kiwis on 12 occasions, Williams boasts Samoan heritage, with rugby league's more relaxed eligibility laws meaning a possible extension of his international career.

Speaking to the NRL's website, coach Parish outlined his intention to lure Williams into the Samoa camp, ahead of the next Rugby League World Cup.

"I know that although Sonny's New Zealand-born he's very proud of his Samoa heritage," Parish said.

The All Blacks star is reportedly close to signing for Canada's Toronto Wolfpack, and the Kiwis coach would consider him for the national team. Source: 1 NEWS

"We'll certainly be trying to persuade him to be part of our Test matches at the end of next year and also at the World Cup 2021.

"To have his presence anywhere in any team is enormous. I know the influence he had at the Roosters in '13 when they won the comp with him on board.

"Since then he's been in that fantastic All Blacks system, he's won World Cups there, so his presence in any team, and especially Samoa, would be immense."

Samoa won't be the only nation vying for Williams' allegiance, though, with Kiwis coach Michael Maguire also weighing up an approach.

