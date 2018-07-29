 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Titans winger produces ‘ankle-breaker’ step to bamboozle Warriors’ Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

SKY
Topics
League

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust. Source: SKY
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Dillian Whyte punches Joseph Parker during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
2

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas
3

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'
4

Warriors put to the sword in big loss to Titans on the Gold Coast

5

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
MORE FROM
League
MORE
NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal. © Copyright Photo: Zak Simmonds / www.Photosport.nz

Cowboys coach praises Johnathan Thurston's return to form despite constant criticism in rough 2018
00:15
Tom Trbojevic is going to see this one in his nightmares for a while.

Watch: Manly star coughs up ball metres from tryline to hand Panthers game-winner on a silver platter
00:15
Matulino's Wests Tigers earned a 16-4 win over Canterbury last night.

West Tigers hopeful of Warriors loss to keep slim playoff hopes alive
Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors aiming to use two-week Australia trip as springboard for playoffs

Watch: Kiwis prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona rampages over tryline as Storm thrash Raiders

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Melbourne have shown their rise to the top of the NRL ladder was no fluke, crushing Canberra in a seven-try NRL romp at AAMI Park.

Leading into last night's match, Storm coach Craig Bellamy admitted he was surprised by their lofty position and unsure if they deserved it, but the Storm looked right at home as competition leaders with a 44-10 win over the Raiders.

Their eighth-straight victory sets up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash with Souths in Sydney next Friday night.

Canberra could rightly blame some poor refereeing for their last-round loss to Cronulla but there were no excuses this time or answers to the Storm's rampant attack.

Melbourne scored their first try in the sixth minute through second-rower Felise Kaufusi and from that point never looked like losing.

The home side took advantage of some flimsy Raiders defence and poor ball control, as well as a lop-sided penalty count, to race to a 24-4 halftime lead.

Canberra's only try came when Josh Hodgson sent veteran Sia Soliola barrelling across the line.

Billy Slater and Cameron Munster caused Canberra plenty of headaches, with Munster wrong-footing Raiders defenders to score the Storm's second try of the night.

Rookie backrower Joe Stimson, who started ahead of Ryan Hoffman in a late switch, also got through a mountain of work in defence.

Winger Josh Addo-Carr pounced on a loose ball to start the second half with the Storm's fifth try before Canberra centre Joey Leilua did likewise down the other end.

But the Storm scoreboard continued to tick over and Canberra was left to play out the match down a man after Jordan Rapana was sin-binned for a professional foul.

The Melbourne forward was on the scoresheet in his side's 44-10 win. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:30
If you think you've got what it takes to strut your stuff at the world's most famous cabaret now's your chance.

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

Rabbitohs come from behind to break Eels' hearts in NRL thriller

AAP
Topics
League

South Sydney have staged a dramatic second-half comeback to run over the top of Parramatta 26-20 and keep their NRL minor premiership hopes alive.

The Eels looked home and hosed at 20-6 up midway through the second half but were run down thanks to three Rabbitohs tries in nine minutes in front of 15,542 at ANZ Stadium.

After having their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Wests Tigers and losing the competition lead last week, the Rabbitohs bounced back with an unconvincing yet valuable win.

A Mitchell Moses penalty gave the Eels a 20-6 lead and a three-try buffer with 25 minutes on the clock however the Rabbitohs came home with a wet sail.

After Cody Walker and Angus Crichton were denied by the video referee, they finally cracked the Parramatta defence when Campbell Graham caught them short on the right wing to make it 20-10.

And when Robert Jennings crossed in the left corner and Adam Reynolds booted it from the sideline, the margin was suddenly just four.

Corey Norman became the second player sin-binned for the match and Dane Gagai made them pay the following set as he charged over for the go-ahead try.

Graham's second four-pointer in the 79th minute put the icing on the cake.

The result leaves the Eels stranded alone on 10 points at the bottom of the table after fellow cellar-dwellers North Queensland and Canterbury both scored upset wins on Friday night.

Parramatta copped an early blow when hooker Kaysa Pritchard was forced off with a shoulder injury in just the sixth minute, with rookie Reed Mahoney forced to take on primary dummy-half duties in his fourth first-grade game.

After Hymel Hunt was sin-binned, Parramatta crossed twice through Clint Gutherson and Jarryd Hayne, who turned back the clock with a powerful run after drifting in-field off his wing.

And when Michael Jennings shook off a meek attempted tackle by Hunt, Parramatta had three tries in 11 minutes and an 18-6 lead at halftime before they wilted in the second half.

South Sydney clawed their way to a 26-20 victory over Parramatta last night. Source: SKY
Topics
League