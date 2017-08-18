Titans target Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to replace Jarryd Hayne - report

Things could go from bad to worse for the Warriors, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a high profile target for the Gold Coast Titans, the Daily Telegraph have reported.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line against the Canberra Raiders. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck, 24, is wanted by the Titans after the release of superstar Jarryd Hayne - leaving the Gold Coast side with plenty of room on their salary cap to bring in a high profile player.

Contracted until the end of next season, the Warriors star fullback is able to negotiate with other clubs before his current deal expires.

A premiership winner with the Sydney Roosters in 2013, Tuivasa-Sheck has struggled with injuries during his time at the Warriors, although was voted the club's best player last season in what was ultimately a disappointing season.

Titans coach Garth Brennan told the Telegraph that he believed the club was an attractive proposition for any player, although did not mention Tuivasa-Sheck directly.

"The vision for Gold Coast Titans is bright," he said.

"We are a club very much on the up. We're not going to be a dumping ground for players other clubs don't want.

"There is a fair bit of money spend."