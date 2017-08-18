 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Titans target Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to replace Jarryd Hayne - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Things could go from bad to worse for the Warriors, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a high profile target for the Gold Coast Titans, the Daily Telegraph have reported.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 13 August 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heads towards the try line against the Canberra Raiders.

Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck, 24, is wanted by the Titans after the release of superstar Jarryd Hayne - leaving the Gold Coast side with plenty of room on their salary cap to bring in a high profile player.

Contracted until the end of next season, the Warriors star fullback is able to negotiate with other clubs before his current deal expires.

A premiership winner with the Sydney Roosters in 2013, Tuivasa-Sheck has struggled with injuries during his time at the Warriors, although was voted the club's best player last season in what was ultimately a disappointing season.

Titans coach Garth Brennan told the Telegraph that he believed the club was an attractive proposition for any player, although did not mention Tuivasa-Sheck directly.

"The vision for Gold Coast Titans is bright," he said.

"We are a club very much on the up. We're not going to be a dumping ground for players other clubs don't want.

"There is a fair bit of money spend."

The Titans are also rumoured to be targeting North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Michael Morgan, and Roosters forward Boyd Cordner.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
The Black Ferns Sevens star was too good in the 45-14 win as they ended day one unbeaten.

Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

2
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century on Day 3 of the 3rd test match between New Zealand Black Caps and South Africa Proteas. International test match cricket. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 27 March 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps to bowl first against West Indies in first Test of the summer

00:15
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

01:04
4
The English all-rounder has been given clearance to play for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy competition.

'We cannot put him in jeopardy' - Ben Stokes off limits to media during Canterbury stint

00:29
5
The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.

Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century on Day 3 of the 3rd test match between New Zealand Black Caps and South Africa Proteas. International test match cricket. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 27 March 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps to bowl first against West Indies in first Test of the summer

Join 1 NEWS NOW for the first day of the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 