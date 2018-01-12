 

Titans star Nathan Peats on track for NRL opener

A shoulder reconstruction should not hamper Nathan Peats' NRL season, with the Gold Coast hooker a chance of returning early for the Titans' final trial game.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Nathan Peats of the Titans passes during the round 21 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Wests Tigers at Cbus Super Stadium on July 30, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Nathan Peats of the Titans passes during the round 21 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Wests Tigers at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

The NSW incumbent's 2017 season was curtailed by the shoulder complaint but he has been attacking preseason training as hard as anyone, regularly leading the squad in fitness drills.

Coach Garth Brennan said he was ahead of schedule and a chance of returning against the Warriors in a Sunshine Coast trial game on February 24.

