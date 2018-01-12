Titans star Nathan Peats on track for NRL opener

A shoulder reconstruction should not hamper Nathan Peats' NRL season, with the Gold Coast hooker a chance of returning early for the Titans' final trial game.

Nathan Peats of the Titans passes during the round 21 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Wests Tigers at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia. Source: Getty

The NSW incumbent's 2017 season was curtailed by the shoulder complaint but he has been attacking preseason training as hard as anyone, regularly leading the squad in fitness drills.