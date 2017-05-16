Titans star Jarryd Hayne expected to be fit for Manly battle

It's been a horror NRL season injury-wise for Gold Coast but the silver lining is that superstar Jarryd Hayne is expected to be available for the Titans' clash with Manly on Saturday.

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans attempts to break through the Melbourne's defence. Source: Getty

Hayne limped off in the Titans' 38-36 upset of Premiership front-runners Melbourne in round 10 with nerve damage in his knee but isn't expected to miss any games.

The good diagnosis on Hayne has been countered with bad news on back-rower Ryan Simpkins, who suffered a suspected ruptured ACL and outside back Dan Sarginson, who dislocated his shoulder.

The duo join a growing list of Titans who are out indefinitely, including Pat Politoni (arm), John Olive (pec), William Zillman (calf), Nathaniel Peteru (foot), Chris Grevsmuhl (shoulder) and Karl Lawton (hamstring).

The injury toll meant the Titans were down to a one-man bench in their win over the Storm but English import Joe Greenwood says it's almost something the team is used to in 2017.

"We've had so many injuries (this year) ... everyone just does their job and we fight for each other, we've got each others' backs," Greenwood said.

"But it's rugby league, injuries come along and for us, for some reason at the moment, we've been cursed."