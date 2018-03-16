TODAY |

Titans star Ash Taylor may have played his last game in 2019

AAP
Gold Coast play maker Ash Taylor's NRL comeback has lasted just one game, with the Titans opting to omit the 24-year-old from Saturday's clash with St George Illawarra.

After spending two months away from the NRL due to personal issues, Taylor returned in the Titans' 58-6 belting by the Sydney Roosters at the SCG last Sunday.

Taylor made six runs for 51 meters, broke one tackle and committed three errors in his return match with interim coach Craig Hodges admitting he was "rusty" and "low on confidence".

Despite being named to face the Dragons on Tuesday, Titans' officials have now decided it's in Taylor's best interests to continue his recovery away from the NRL.

Titans executive chairman Dennis Watt said injuries to halves options such as AJ Brimson and Tyrone Roberts had forced Taylor's return but it was best for now to keep the 24-year-old shielded from the spotlight of first grade football.

"He needs more time before he's back playing at the NRL level," Watt told AAP.

"We had a few halves out last week ... he did play that one game but the view of the coaching staff is he should probably spend a bit more time in the Q-Cup before he's ready to resume his role in the top level."

Taylor won't travel with the team for the match at Jubilee Stadium.

With five games remaining in the Titans' campaign, Watt said Taylor's availability would be a week-to-week proposition.

Taylor, who signed a big-money deal with the Titans ahead of the 2018 season, struggled with form and fitness in the early weeks of this campaign.

After a 6-4 home loss to North Queensland at the start of June, the club granted Taylor indefinite leave to deal with his off-field problems.

He returned to training a fortnight later and made his return to the playing field in the Queensland Cup for the Tweed Heads Seagulls on July 20.

It's unknown at this stage if Taylor will play for the Seagulls this weekend against Ipswich following his omission from the Titans' line-up.

His absence also leaves the Titans without a five-eighth to take on the Dragons with interchange players Tyrone Peachey or Bryce Cartwright most likely to move into the role.


