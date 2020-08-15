TODAY |

Titans player sent off for allegedly biting Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson

Source:  AAP

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been sent off for allegedly biting Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson in the Titans' NRL clash with Cronulla.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Sharks went on to dominate the match. Source: SKY

Proctor was marched for the incident in which he appeared to bite the forearm of the Sharks halfback while being tackled, before a slanging match ensued.

Proctor could be heard saying "you were choking me you f***ing sook" before he was marched by referee Henry Perenara on 56 minutes.

In doing so, Proctor became just the second player to be sent off this NRL season and the first during a match - after Manly enforcer Addin Fonua-Blake's post-game spray at the referee in June.

Saturday's match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium was level at 12-12 at the time of the second-half incident, before Cronulla jumped out to a 30-12 lead 18 minutes later.

Johnson later left the field with a groin injury in what could shape as a massive blow to Cronulla's season.

League
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Titans player sent off for allegedly biting Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson
2
Highlanders wrap up final game of Super Rugby Aotearoa with big win over Hurricanes
3
Crusaders come clean over damage to Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after initially denying it
4
NRL closing in on group of Warriors fans who allegedly racially abused Panthers player
5
'Not ruin any trophies!' - Dane Coles takes cheeky dig at Crusaders as a 'proud Hurricanes man'
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors under investigation by NRL for potential bubble breach

Surfer punches shark to save mate from attack in NSW

Warriors sign fifth loan of season with Manly teen Albert Hopoate joining on four-week deal
00:17

Warriors youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita launches at Panthers player at high speed for bone-crunching hit