Titans loss gave us an 'awesome lesson', says Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

AAP | 1 NEWS
It's unusual for a 24-point drubbing to be described as "awesome" but you wouldn't argue with Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck about anything at the moment.

Red-hot fullback Tuivasa-Sheck is pointing to last month's embarrassing 36-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans as the wake-up he and his team needed.

Stephen Kearney named a unchanged side to face the Bulldogs as the seventh-placed Kiwi club chase a third-straight win after outplaying St George Illawarra and Newcastle to all-but book a finals berth.

At the forefront of a great fortnight has been Tuivasa-Sheck, who will make his 50th appearance for the Warriors, returning the football in devastating fashion.

Every defender beaten and metre chewed up is based on a more narrowed approach, he says, with the 25-year-old now realising he had spent too much energy on what he thought a captain should be doing.

The result at Robina was a turning point.

There had been other big losses this season but they were to competition heavyweights Souths, Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters.

This time coach Stephen Kearney labelled his players "soft" and asked them to look closely at themselves, his skipper included.

"That Gold Coast game was awesome because it gave us a bit of a lesson. You can't go over there with that type of attitude," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"When we were called 'soft' by coach, a lot of us took it real personal.

Lately that's what's happening, everyone's taking their performance real personal and the preparation's been a lot better going into games. We're a lot more focused."

The result is a club on a high three weeks out from the playoffs.

It's a far cry from what they've become used to in recent, under-performing seasons.

"Times like this when it was getting to the end and we knew we weren't making the top eight, a few of us would shy away from coming to training and putting in that work," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"That's what I'm enjoying, just coming into work and there's some good vibes around the club.

I'm happy for the players who have been here for so long. The staff members also, who are now cheering and just enjoying their time."

There was more good news on Tuesday, with Leivaha Pulu cleared of any serious damage from a foot injury suffered against the Knights.

Pulu is likely to be fit to face the Bulldogs while fellow-second rower Tohu Harris (knee) could be a back a week later against Penrith.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C) 2 David Fusitu’a 3 Gerard Beale 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 James Gavet 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Isaiah Papali’i 12 Adam Blair 13 Simon Mannering
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Leivaha Pulu 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Peta Hiku 18 Joseph Vuna 20 Anthony Gelling 21 Chris Satae 22 Karl Lawton

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is doing his best to avoid talk of him being named the Dally M player of the year this season – with a little help from his dad.

The Warriors captain said it was “crazy” that he was named a bolter for the Dally M award by respected commentator Andrew Voss.

He added that his dad was continually reminding him by text to avoid his own headlines at the risk of being distracted.

“Dad keeps texting me about 'get your head of the papers, get your head away from all that stuff because all that stuff doesn’t matter'.”

“One bad performance and no one really cares anymore so my head’s just about preparation and getting the team ready to go.”

“All I care about at the moment is playing good footy and going home to my girls (Tuivasa-Sheck has a new born baby) pretty much.”

His coach Stephen Kearney said a renewed focus from his captain on running the ball was behind his sparkling recent form.

"I’m sure Roger is not fussed about that (the Dally M award), he just wants to try and put his best performance in every week for the team," Kearney said.

"That sort of stuff looks after itself and I’ve got no doubt if he’s there or thereabouts it will happen for him."

The Warriors captain was named as a bolter for the player of the year award by a respected commentator. Source: 1 NEWS
'I don't know what to do' - Paul Gallen in the dark over NRL retirement

AAP
Cronulla skipper Paul Gallen is close to deciding whether to play on for a record 19th NRL season next year.

The Sharks ironman, who is the NRL's oldest player, will blow out 37 birthday candles today as he contemplates his future.

"I have to make a call soon. It's come to the point now where it needs to be done, I need to make a decision," Gallen told the Nine Network.

"I've got two home games left if I'm going to retire.

"I don't know what to do."

Gallen said he had discussed his future with Shane Flanagan previously and the Sharks coach would play a big role in the final outcome.

"I'll be guided a lot by Flanno this week," he said.

"We spoke about it months and months ago and we just left it there.

"It's snuck up on us pretty quickly with the way the year has gone, it's been about the team more and we haven't worried about it.

"But it's got to be made and it's a tough decision."

Gallen, who led Cronulla to their first and only premiership in 2016, believes he is still contributing on the field and has the hunger and passion to continue.

"People keep telling me you'll know when you'll want to retire," he said.

"I don't feel like I'm ready to retire yet but I'll be guided by Flanno."

Should he decide to hang up the boots, Sunday week's clash with Newcastle will be his final game at Southern Cross Group Stadium and the club would want to pay a fitting tribute.

"He's the best player I've ever had at the club ... ," Flanagan said.

"He's the hardest working and he's up there with the ETs (Andrew Ettingshausen) and the Steve Rogers'.

"I'm not putting many in front of him.

"He's the captain of our first premiership."

Paul Gallen of the Sharks Source: Getty
