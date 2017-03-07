Titans: Hayne will be ready to play again this weekend

Gold Coast are confident Jarryd Hayne will run out against Manly in the NRL this weekend despite suffering a knee injury in their upset win over Melbourne.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport

The former NFL player sparked fears he had re-injured his left ankle when he missed the last 10 minutes of Saturday's 38-36 win over the Storm.

Hayne was diagnosed with a pinched nerve at the front of the knee and is in doubt to train tomorrow.

The former Eel missed six weeks through an ankle injury and since his return in round eight, he's been auditioning for a spot in NSW's State of Origin side.

With just over two weeks until the first match of the series, the former fullback still isn't a certainty.

Playing out of his preferred position as fullback, Hayne's Origin charge was slowed by likely Queensland centre Will Chambers who had the best of their exchange at Suncorp Stadium.

Gold Coast's win over the NRL competition leaders proved bittersweet as it continued their injury woes with Dan Sarginson and Ryan Simpkins suffering what could be serious injuries.

It has been a horror season for injuries on the Gold Coast with over 10 players missing since the start of the season.

Joe Greenwood recalled how the Titans were reduced to 15 players at one stage against the Storm.

"Some of us didn't even realise we only had a couple of players left on the bench," Greenwood said.

"Because we've had so many injuries this year, we've really had to rely on younger players and everyone doing their job."

"We were fighting for each other."

All three players will have further treatment today with Hayne seeing the Titans physio and Sarginson and Simpkins getting scans.