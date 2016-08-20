 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Titans give Jarryd Hayne green light for NRL Nines

share

Source:

AAP

Star fullback Jarryd Hayne will line up for the Gold Coast during next month's Auckland Nines.

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

Source: Getty

Playmaker Kane Elgey has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out for the entire 2016 NRL season and has also been picked in the 19-man squad.

Journeyman winger Daniel Vidot will make his debut in Titans colours after being recruited at the start of 2017, while recently re-signed prop Ryan James will also run out on February 4-5.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Guptill half-century drives New Zealand after early losses

00:29
2
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
3
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

00:29
4
The new kid on the All Blacks Sevens' block is already proving he's one to watch.

'There's a glimpse of NZ's future!' Playmaker Koroi tears English defence to pieces, sets up three stunning tries

00:13
5

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

00:30
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

Trump has temporarily banned travel to the US from countries including Iran and Syria.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Woman injured in horrific South Auckland crash in 'fair condition' - hospital

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.

00:39
Hekia Parata and Amy Adams respond warmly to Nikki Kaye’s return to ministerial duties after her breast cancer diagnosis last year.

'It's fantastic' – Hekia Parata, Amy Adams thrilled to have Nikki Kaye back at work

Hekia Parata and Amy Adams respond warmly to Nikki Kaye’s return to ministerial duties after her breast cancer diagnosis last year.


03:17
The new US president's first week in office has caused consternation around the globe.

'These aren't initiatives NZ will contemplate' - Govt responds to US President's immigration policies

Murray McCully notes the immigration announcements are causing "widespread confusion".

01:53
Hawke's Bay Regional Council alleges the district council was in breach of its responsibilities.

Sheep probable cause of gastro outbreak in Havelock North

The Government Inquiry into Havelock North Drinking Water began in the Hastings District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ