Titans give Jarryd Hayne green light for NRL Nines

Star fullback Jarryd Hayne will line up for the Gold Coast during next month's Auckland Nines.
Playmaker Kane Elgey has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out for the entire 2016 NRL season and has also been picked in the 19-man squad.
Journeyman winger Daniel Vidot will make his debut in Titans colours after being recruited at the start of 2017, while recently re-signed prop Ryan James will also run out on February 4-5.
