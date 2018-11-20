TODAY |

Titans coach welcomes talk of NRL expansion

The more, the merrier.

That's the attitude of Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook as speculation intensifies the NRL is preparing to announce a second Brisbane team to enter the competition in 2023.

The ARL Commission is reportedly going to discuss up to five submissions from Brisbane-based consortia when it meets next month and discusses expansion plans.

Despite speculation a third NRL club in south-east Queensland could threaten the Titans' own future, Holbrook held no concerns.

"The numbers are increasing all the time and obviously the population's increasing so it makes more sense to have more teams up here doesn't it?," Holbrook said.

"I'm not against it that's for sure."

Titans head of culture and performance Mal Meninga expressed on Tuesday concerns a second Brisbane team would put pressure on the Gold Coast club.

That prompted NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg to state he saw a "bright, long future" for the Titans.

Holbrook said, in his view, expansion could only be a boost for the competition as a whole.

"I think expansion is a good idea," he said.

"I think there's enough talented players playing rugby league in the country so I think, yeah, I'd be happy with another Brisbane team.

"I'd be happy with another team in Perth.

"The more the better I think. The game's growing and we should grow with it."

