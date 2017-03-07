Titans coach endorses Jarryd Hayne for Origin return: 'He's versatile for NSW'

Jarryd Hayne's versatility and big-time experience are compelling arguments for a State of Origin return, says Gold Coast coach Neil Henry.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport

Hayne's Origin stocks have risen dramatically following his strong comeback from injury in Gold Coast's upset of Cronulla at the weekend, with NSW coach Laurie Daley admitting he'll be hard to leave out if he keeps playing well.

A veteran of 20 Origin matches, ending with his pivotal role in the drought- breaking 2014 series win, Hayne's chances had previously looked bleak.

Injury had followed off-season controversy and he faced stiff competition from rival fullbacks James Tedesco, Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan who boosted their claims during his two-series hiatus.

However, Henry agreed with Daley that, even with just a handful of games under his belt this season, Hayne's history suggested his selection would be justified - and not necessarily at fullback.

"One thing we do know is that he's been there and done it before," Henry said.

"He's been versatile for them (NSW) as well. He's played in the centre, he's played on the wing and fullback.

"He's easily adaptable for their backline and is used to that arena."

Henry believed Hayne's ambition to return to Origin following a two-series absence could only be good for 15th-placed Gold Coast as the Titans battle to get their season back on track.

"He (Hayne) has been out in the public saying he has a desire to play representative footy, he knows to do that he has to be playing well at club level," Henry said.