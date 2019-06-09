TODAY |

Titans catch Broncos off-guard to seal upset NRL victory

AAP
Gold Coast have put their off-field woes to one side to claim an impressive 26-18 NRL win over Queensland rivals Brisbane.

The Titans headed to Brisbane with million-dollar halfback Ash Taylor unavailable due to personal issues, recruit Tyrone Peachey reportedly seeking a move back to Penrith and coach Garth Brennan facing speculation over his immediate future.

In reply, they belted an undermanned Brisbane line-up on Sunday afternoon in front of 30,048 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

Centre Brian Kelly nabbed a double for the visitors while captain Tyrone Roberts was sensational, scoring 14 points including a solo try in the first half.

Impressive youngster Jake Turpin scored the Broncos' only try of the first half as Brisbane - playing without State of Origin representatives Joe Ofahengaue, Corey Oates or Matt Gillett - slumped to just their second defeat in their past six matches.

Coach Anthony Seibold is also facing a headache in his halves with young No.7 Tom Dearden injuring his ankle in the opening five minutes of the match.

Dearden failed to return and would undergo scans on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

The Titans made light of their underdog status by charging to a 12-0 lead early in the half, including a special effort by Roberts where he dummied past Broncos' NSW Origin representative Payne Haas and left Darius Boyd on his knees before scoring.

Turpin replied for the Broncos shortly after he'd won possession with a big hit on Keegan Hipgrave, but a try in the final minute of the half to Anthony Don gave the Titans an 18-6 lead at the break.

A pair of penalty goals and Kelly's second try extended that lead to 26-6 before late four-pointers to Kotoni Staggs and Anthony Milford added some gloss to the scoreline for the home team.

The Titans face a short turnaround before hosting the Warriors on Friday at Cbus Super Stadium while the Broncos are away on Saturday against Parramatta.

    The Gold Coast claimed a 26-18 victory over Queensland rivals Brisbane. Source: SKY
