Titans beat Warriors to signing of teen powerhouse Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

New Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook has landed a big fish for 2021 after signing Melbourne Storm forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui on a three-year-deal.



Tino Fa'asuamaleaui runs against the Cowboys Source: Getty

The 19-year-old Junior Kangaroos representative has played all five of his NRL games from the bench since making his debut with the Storm in 2019.



The Titans fought off intense interest to land the 197cm second-rower, including a lucrative deal from the Warriors.



He was also offered an extension by the Storm in August.



"Post-season, a deadline was placed on that offer and it was subsequently withdrawn by Storm management," the Storm said.



"Storm was made aware by Tino's representatives that the club was highly unlikely to be able to compete with the money being offered for a young man who is at the start of his career."



Fa'asuamaleaui returns to Queensland where he played his junior football, and his arrival will be a huge boost for the NRL wooden spooners who are desperate for improvement under Holbrook.



"Tino has already proven to be one of the most promising young players in the game and we're excited to have him joining the Titans," Holbrook said.



"His signing is a huge win for the club considering the high-demand and interest there was in Tino from a number of NRL clubs.

