TODAY |

Titan Jai Arrow to take up lucrative four-year deal with the Rabbitohs

Source:  AAP

The Gold Coast Titans are reeling after Queensland star Jai Arrow told the NRL club he will take up a lucrative four-year South Sydney deal from 2021.

Jai Arrow runs through a training drill during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session in Brisbane, Australia. Source: Getty

There was speculation that Arrow will seek an early release and make his Rabbitohs debut in 2020 but it is believed the Titans expect the star forward to see out his current contract.

The Rabbitohs have reportedly signed Arrow on a $3.2 million contract after identifying the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for retired captain Sam Burgess.

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
2
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
3
New Zealand Rugby suspends convicted Highlanders lock
4
All Blacks team of the decade: Carter v Barrett, Ioane v Savea - difficult choices after 10 years of dominance
5
Chinese sports columnists blast Sonny Bill Williams for tweets denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Stephen Kearney to be sacked in 2020 - Aussie writer makes bold NRL prediction

Titans beat Warriors to signing of teen powerhouse Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Broncos rising star David Fifita won't face disciplinary action after being locked up in Bali for three days

Israel Folau targeted by New York-based rugby league start-up club - report