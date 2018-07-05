Titan Jai Arrow to take up lucrative four-year deal with the Rabbitohs

The Gold Coast Titans are reeling after Queensland star Jai Arrow told the NRL club he will take up a lucrative four-year South Sydney deal from 2021.

Jai Arrow runs through a training drill during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session in Brisbane, Australia. Source: Getty

There was speculation that Arrow will seek an early release and make his Rabbitohs debut in 2020 but it is believed the Titans expect the star forward to see out his current contract.