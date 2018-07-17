 

Time is right for Perth to get an NRL team, say Origin coaches

Rival State of Origin coaches Brad Fittler and Kevin Walters says the time is right for Perth to get an NRL side of their own.

The Warriors leave the arena after warm-up, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

The Warriors played in a double-header at the new stadium in Perth to open the season.

Source: Photosport

Blues coach Fittler and his Maroons counterpart Walters were in Perth on Tuesday to spruik next year's State of Origin clash at Optus Stadium.

Perth is one of the frontrunners to snare an NRL team when the league decides to expand and both Fittler and Walters said it was a necessary step to ensure rugby league was truly a national sport.

"Rugby League has a small identity here, but it needs a bigger one," Walters said.

"And the only way for that to happen is to get a team based out of here. It will have all of Australia covered then basically.

"We should push hard to try to get a team based out of the area here. Hopefully in the next couple of years, that will be achieved."

The current NRL TV rights deal expires at the end of 2022, meaning it's unlikely any new teams will be added until 2023.

Fittler said it was up to the powers that be to decide the best way to launch a team in Perth - whether it be a relocation of an existing club or a new start- up.

But whatever the case, he said Perth was the perfect place for the league to expand to.

"We're going to have to look at ways to increase our worth to the TV networks. And with the time difference in Perth, it works perfectly," Fittler said.

"To me it just makes sense. The city is big enough and the timezone helps it unbelievably."

Queensland have won 11 of the past 12 State of Origin series leading into this year.

But Fittler broke that golden run in his first attempt as coach by leading the Blues to a 2-1 series victory.

Next year's State of Origin clash in Perth, to be held on June 23, will be the second game of the series.

It's the first time a State of Origin clash has been played in Perth, and only the 10th time a game has been played outside of NSW or Queensland.

