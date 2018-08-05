 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tim Mannah powers over to score as Eels outclass poor Titans

SKY
Topics
League

The Parramatta Eels defeated Gold Coast 28-12 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: SKY
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title
2

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions
3

Crusaders swamped by reserves, coaches after sealing Super Rugby title
4

Watch: Adam Blair pulls out colossal hit on Jason Nightingale to seal Warriors' win over Dragons
5

Warriors' quest for top eight finish intact after gutsy win over Dragons
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
The star fullback saved the day for his side in Wollongong.

Warriors' quest for top eight finish intact after gutsy win over Dragons
00:14
The Kiwi played his part in Wests Tigers' 25-16 win over the Knights, days after his granddad's death.

'He would have wanted me to play' – Benji Marshall's emotional tribute to his late grandfather

Storm sweat over Cameron Smith's fitness ahead of NRL finals
Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Injured Benji Marshall still key to NRL play-off hopes says Tigers coach

Captain fantastic! Roger Tuivasa-Sheck comes up with try-saving tackle for Warriors against Dragons

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck came up with an extraordinary try-saving play that proved decisive as his team secured an 18-12 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Late in the first half, with the Dragons on the attack, centre Tim Lafai appeared clean through to score, until the Warriors' skipper stepped in.

Tuivasa-Sheck somehow managed to get himself between Lafai and the ground, forcing a knock-on to win a turnover for the Warriors.

His effort would prove vital, as the Warriors snuck home by a converted try.

The star fullback saved the day for his side in Wollongong. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Warriors
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

Watch: Adam Blair pulls out colossal hit on Jason Nightingale to seal Warriors' win over Dragons

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors

The Warriors have inched to within sight of NRL top-eight safety after they held out a second-half comeback to beat St George Illawarra 18-12 at WIN Stadium.

They scored three times while Matt Dufty was in the sin bin to take an 18-0 lead into halftime but had to defend a six-point lead for the final half- hour following the Dragons' two-try start to the second half.

But with just 38 per cent of the ball and a 6-1 penalty count against them after the break, the Warriors' defence made 43 more tackles than their opponents to claim the win.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck starred with 222m and a crucial try-saving strip over the line in the first half, while Issac Luke was also good and centre Solomone Kata scored a double.

The win marked their first in Wollongong since 1996 and moved them back to four points ahead of the ninth-placed Wests Tigers with four rounds to play.

It means just two more wins from their final four games would almost certainly be enough to qualify them for their first finals series since 2011.

In turn, the Dragons have lost four of their past five and could fall back level on points with fifth and sixth-placed Penrith and Cronulla if they win tomorrow.

Making matters worse for the Saints will be fears over an ankle injury for NSW prop Paul Vaughan after he was hurt in the 11th minute and did not return.

After the Warriors led 2-0 following an uneventful opening half-hour, the match turned when Dragons fullback Dufty was sin-binned for impeding Tuivasa-Sheck on a kick chase.

The visitors then got their first try in the set immediately after the offence when Kata crossed off an Isaiah Papali'i offload in the left-hand corner.

Luke was the next to score when Jazz Tevaga got away a late offload close to the line before Kata crossed off a three-man cut-out ball from Blake Green just as Dufty returned to the field.

Cameron McInnes and Luciano Leilua crossed for the hosts in the 10 minutes after the break but they couldn't make use of the weight of territory and possession in the second half to land the win.

The massive shot bought proceedings to a close as the Warriors claimed an 18-12 victory. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Warriors