Tim Glasby, Jarrod Wallace called up for Queensland Maroons for Origin II

Tim Glasby and Jarrod Wallace have been recalled by Queensland coach Kevin Walters for State of Origin II in Perth.

The pair are the only changes from the team that defeated NSW 18-14 in Brisbane earlier this month, replacing injured duo Joe Ofahengaue (knee) and Jai Arrow (ankle).

Wallace and Glasby will both start from the bench with Dylan Napa promoted to the front-row to take Arrow's position in the 13.

Arrow has been ruled out for the remainder of the series after injuring his ankle in Gold Coast's 24-20 NRL defeat against the Warriors on Friday.

The 23-year-old will visit a surgeon on Monday and is expected to be out for between six-to-12 weeks.

His misfortune has opened the door for Titans teammate Jarrod Wallace who was overlooked for Origin I, for what will be his sixth Origin appearance.

It's redemption for the 27-year-old, who has delivered three impressive displays for the Titans since his Origin omission.

Newcastle's Glasby, who was 18th man for Origin I, will line up for his fourth game for Queensland as the Maroons aim to wrap up the series in Western Australia.

Walters has also added Melbourne's Christian Welch, Newcastle's Edrick Lee and St George Illawarra's Corey Norman to an extended squad with the trio to train with the Maroons in Perth this week.

Queensland Origin II team: Kalyn Ponga, Corey Oates, Michael Morgan, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans (c), Dylan Napa, Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Felise Kaufusi, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.