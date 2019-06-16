TODAY |

Tim Glasby, Jarrod Wallace called up for Queensland Maroons for Origin II

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Tim Glasby and Jarrod Wallace have been recalled by Queensland coach Kevin Walters for State of Origin II in Perth.

The pair are the only changes from the team that defeated NSW 18-14 in Brisbane earlier this month, replacing injured duo Joe Ofahengaue (knee) and Jai Arrow (ankle).

Wallace and Glasby will both start from the bench with Dylan Napa promoted to the front-row to take Arrow's position in the 13.

Arrow has been ruled out for the remainder of the series after injuring his ankle in Gold Coast's 24-20 NRL defeat against the Warriors on Friday.

The 23-year-old will visit a surgeon on Monday and is expected to be out for between six-to-12 weeks.

His misfortune has opened the door for Titans teammate Jarrod Wallace who was overlooked for Origin I, for what will be his sixth Origin appearance.

It's redemption for the 27-year-old, who has delivered three impressive displays for the Titans since his Origin omission.

Newcastle's Glasby, who was 18th man for Origin I, will line up for his fourth game for Queensland as the Maroons aim to wrap up the series in Western Australia.

Walters has also added Melbourne's Christian Welch, Newcastle's Edrick Lee and St George Illawarra's Corey Norman to an extended squad with the trio to train with the Maroons in Perth this week.

Queensland Origin II team: Kalyn Ponga, Corey Oates, Michael Morgan, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans (c), Dylan Napa, Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Felise Kaufusi, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.

Reserves: Moses Mbye, Jarrod Wallace, Tim Glasby, David Fifita.

Tim Glasby of Queensland is tackled during the State of Origin rugby league, game 3 decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz
Tim Glasby of Queensland is tackled during the State of Origin rugby league game III decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
2
Tyson Fury, of England, hits Tom Schwarz, of Germany, during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tyson Fury dominates German rival Tom Schwarz, wins via flawless second round TKO
3
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sri Lanka lock themselves in dressing room after Australia loss, boycott press conference
4
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
5
The Blues finished bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.
Leon MacDonald rates first Blues season as a failure: 'We didn't get into the playoffs'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Penrith snatched a 19-18 victory thanks to Maloney's boot.

James Maloney puts Origin selectors on notice with match winning field goal against Rabbitohs
Latrell Mitchell (NSW). Rugby League - 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons on 6 June 2018.

Roosters backing Latrell Mitchell after State of Origin shocker
Adam Blair against the Titans

'He lives on the edge' - Stephen Kearney defends Adam Blair's brain explosion against Titans
00:15
The Tigers' five-eighth helped pinch a 27-26 victory in Townsville.

Benji Marshall celebrates Kiwis recall with game-winning field goal against Cowboys