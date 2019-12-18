Tigers star Josh Reynolds pleads not guilty over domestic violence incident

Wests Tigers NRL star Josh Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to a charge relating to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Josh Reynolds. Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old appeared today at Sutherland Local Court where his lawyer Dan McGirr entered a plea of not guilty to domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr McGirr also told magistrate Sharon Freund that Reynolds would contest an apprehended violence order in place.

In a statement to AAP, NSW Police last week said a woman about 2pm on December 11 attended St George Police Station to report an assault.

Reynolds went to the station about 9.40pm where he was arrested and charged over the incident. He remains on bail.

"Police will allege on 12 September, the 29-year-old woman suffered bruising to her right arm and left leg after allegedly being assaulted by a 30-year-old man," the statement read.

The NRL last week said it was working with Wests Tigers and the Integrity Unit to determine whether Reynolds be stood down from club duties.