Tigers star Joey Leilua faces lengthy NRL ban for off-the-ball high shot

Source:  AAP

Wests Tigers' Joey Leilua is facing a six-week NRL ban after being charged for an off-the-ball high shot on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards.

The Wests Tigers centre was upset after his brother was on the wrong end of a high shot from a Panthers defender. Source: SKY

Leilua was issued a grade three dangerous contact charge (head/kneck) after his frustrations boiled over in the Tigers' 19-12 loss to the Panthers.

He will cop a four-week suspension with an early plea but six games if he fights the charge unsuccessfully at the judiciary.

It is not known whether the Tigers will seek a downgrade at the judiciary.

Leilua finished Saturday's fiery clash in the sin bin for his hit on Edwards - with the Tigers centre losing his cool after his brother Luciano was taken off the ground on a medicab in the second half after he was on the receiving end of a 60th-minute high shot.

Leilua was one of four players placed on report from the game but the only one charged.

He was at the centre of several flashpoints in the last 20 minutes of the encounter.

Leilua gave away a penalty in the lead-up to Nathan Cleary's match-defining field goal, before his shot on Edwards who didn't even go close to the ball as it was kicked through.

"He was emotional, gave away penalties. We just can't do that," Tigers coach Michael Maguire said of Leilua.

"You could see there was a lot of passion.

"The boys are fighting really hard to change what we have spoken about over the past month.

"I have really seen that change in the boys.

"Now it's about channelling [that passion] to get those games."

Meanwhile, Tigers interchange forward Sam McIntyre has been cleared of facial fractures.

He was taken to hospital after a head clash left him heavily concussed on Saturday.

McIntyre is expected to miss next round's showdown with South Sydney.

