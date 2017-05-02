 

Are Tigers set to pounce on unwanted Warrior Tui Lolohea? Report says YES

The Wests Tigers are set to make a play at getting Warriors' back Tuimoala Lolohea's services to replace star fullback James Tedesco for the 2018 NRL season.

The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.
Fox Sports reports that the Tigers are looking to table a two and half-year deal with Lolohea and if the Warriors release him by June 30, it could see the utility back play for the Tigers this season.

The 22-year-old has been given the go ahead from the Warriors to speak to other clubs and he has been given an early release from his final year of his contract, making him a free agent next year.

Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone New Zealand Warriors. NRL Rugby League, GIO Stadium, Canberra Australia. 23rd July 2016. Copyright Image: Mitch Cameron/www.photosport.nz

Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors against the Canberra Raiders.

If granted an early release Lolohea is expected to move into the halves where he will play alongside Luke Brooks, which could mean Mitchell Moses maybe given the green light to join the Parramatta Eels.

The Tigers are likely to meet up with Lolohea in the coming weeks.

Warriors prop Ben Matulino signed a three-year deal with the Tigers last month and that signing could be an advantage to lure Lolohea to the club.

