Tigers sensationally withdraw their offer to Latrell Mitchell, leaving Titans as favourites to sign him

Once considered favourites to sign Latrell Mitchell, Wests Tigers have surprisingly withdrawn their offer to the NRL star.

Latrell Mitchell. Source: Photosport

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe told News Corp Australia they had notified the Sydney Roosters X-factor's management on Thursday morning they would be pursuing other interests.

The Tigers appeared to be front runners in the race for the Test centre's signature after reportedly tabling a four-year, $3.8 million offer for Mitchell to play fullback at the joint venture club.

But Pascoe said the Tigers had become frustrated by ongoing delays in talks with Mitchell who has courted other clubs, visiting North Queensland officials in Townsville last week.

"We have informed Latrell's manager that today we have withdrawn our offer," Pascoe told News Corp Australia.

"Our first responsibility is to our club and we can't be inactive in a market like the NRL player market and afford to sit around and wait."

Pascoe did not rule out re-opening talks with Mitchell but said they would now focus on other player market targets.

"We have no ill feeling towards Latrell or his management and if they still would like to talk in the future we would welcome that," he said.

"We will continue to pursue the talent that is out there in order to complement our already talented squad."

The Tigers began talks with Mitchell two weeks ago but had become "exasperated" as they sweated on clarity from the NRL star.

It is believed the Tigers had hoped for a decision from Mitchell this week before it emerged Gold Coast Titans had entered the pursuit of the 22-year-old.

North Queensland coach Paul Green had left the door open to sign Mitchell even after snaring Valentine Holmes on a lucrative six-year deal on Monday.

But Cowboys football boss Peter Parr all but hosed down their chances on Wednesday, saying it would be "difficult" as they would have to offload several players just to present a competitive offer for the star.

Remarkably, the Titans - once considered unlikely contenders - now appear favourites to sign Mitchell.