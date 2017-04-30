Tigers, Police investigating 'crowd trouble' following loss to Sharks

Wests Tigers are working with NSW Police to investigate crowd trouble at the end of Saturday's 22-16 NRL loss to Cronulla.

Footage from the crowd appears to show a near-full can of drink being projected towards Cronulla and Tigers players following the match.

"Wests Tigers have been made aware of an incident in the crowd at the conclusion of Saturday night's game against the Cronulla Sharks," the club said in a statement.

"Wests Tigers do not condone crowd disturbances, or the throwing of objects onto the field.

"Wests Tigers are working with NSW Police in regards to the incident and will make no further comment until this investigation is complete."

Former Tigers and now Sharks forward Andrew Fifita angrily approached the crowd following the incident.

The matter is the latest as tensions spill over among frustrated Tigers fans in the past fortnight - but the first to include violence.

Captain Aaron Woods was booed onto the field for a second consecutive week after it was revealed he would not re-sign with the club - before confirming on Sunday he would join Canterbury.

Crowd banners at his home ground also labelled him a "dog", while there were also banners against outgoing stars Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco.

Fifita said after the match he felt the need to defend the Tigers players to the crowd after he had seen their banners and behaviour.

"I saw some signs - it's just disgraceful, we don't need it in our game," Fifita told 2GB's Continuous Call Team.

"Woods as captain has dedicated his whole life here. They need to stand behind him and support him. They're here for the rest of the year."