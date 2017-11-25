 

'I think we've been slowly progressing' - Tyson Frizell says Kangaroos still on point

The Kangaroos insists they remain hungry despite being tossed up World Cup easy meat.

The Kangaroos picked up a thumping 54-6 win to book their World Cup final spot.
Source: SKY

The reigning champions are 80 minutes away from defending their crown after crushing Fiji 54-6 in their Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Suncorp Stadium last night.

It was the fourth straight game Australia poured on at least six tries in a double-digit win, where the result well and truly over by halftime.

The Kangaroos changed up their recovery program today with an indoor cricket session hosted by former Test bowler Andy Bichel in Albion, a stone's throw away from the Gabba.

Frizell admits the Kangaroos' main challenge has come in what has been a long campaign, including a sapping quarter-final trip to Darwin where they smashed Samoa.

"Even though scores have blown out in the past couple of games, I think we've been slowly progressing," Frizell said today.

"The step forward from the week before against Samoa (into) Fiji, we did quite well for us as a team after not preparing so well through the week.

"If we got our mental side right, we knew we could turn up and that's what we did."

Tyson Frizell during the Australia and England 2017 Rugby League World Cup match at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © copyright photo: Brendon Ratnayake / www.Photosport.nz

Tyson Frizell during the Australia and England 2017 Rugby League World Cup match at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Source: Photosport

Aaron Woods (shoulder) sat out of the nets in Albion, while Josh McGuire (ankle) and Will Chambers (toe) remained at the team hotel to ice their injuries.

None of the three are considered in doubt for the final on Saturday.

"It was bit of movement today that we don't usually do. The boys that could do it, did it and the guys like Woodsy sat out," Frizell said.

"We need them for a big game this weekend and today was a big day for us to rest and recover.

"(McGuire is) back icing. There's no point him being here and sitting and watching. I spoke to him this morning and he'll be sweet for this week."

The two sides came together after Australia's 54-6 win in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

Frizell conceded fatigue has also started to become an issue following a lengthy rugby league year, however he is confident the Kangaroos have one more big performance left in them.

"It does take a toll on your body after such a long year. But everyone's in the same boat," he said.

"We've got one more game to go, so the boys will do everything they can to hopefully get a win and finish off the series on a high."

