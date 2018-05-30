 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I think it's the way it should be done' - NSW Blues won't hide from Origin spotlight

share

Source:

AAP

NSW State of Origin players are embracing a big-city approach after coach Brad Fittler told them they can't shy away from the spotlight anymore.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: Angus Crichton in action during a New South Wales State of Origin training session at Coogee Oval on May 29, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Angus Crichton in action during a New South Wales State of Origin training session at Coogee Oval in Sydney.

Source: Getty

The Blues have returned to their traditional beachside base of Coogee for the first time since 2013 this year after spending the majority of the past of the past five years on the road.

It's landed them squarely in the middle of a city desperately hoping 11 rookies can end 12 years of misery across the state, given the team has lifted the shield just once since 2005.

"Freddy spoke about it yesterday. We've been out of the media and out of the spotlight over the past couple of years and we haven't delivered as a team," debutant Angus Crichton said.

"I think it's good we are interacting like this. I think it's the way it should be done."

This week's camp marks the first for an away game in Sydney since Laurie Daley took the team to Coffs Harbour in 2014, while the only other Sydney camp controversially came within the confines of The Star last year for the home fixture.

NSW have also adopted a more open approach this year under Fittler.

Media and fans have been able to watch their training sessions in full, while all players have been available to speak after each training run.

The new-look team has also returned to community-based activities, with the squad turning out at the Woolloomooloo PCYC on Tuesday night for a barbecue with local youths.

The venue is the same one Fittler has regularly had City Origin teams visit in the past, as part of an approach that drives home a message to players of who they are representing.

"You have that idea before you even come into camp. It's been a big hype-up every year, I don't think that will ever change," Crichton said.

"But coming in and see the turn-up now it certainly reinforces it. It's unreal to do."

Blues players will spend the entire week in Sydney after arriving on Monday morning, and have already taken in a True Blues dinner and harbour cruise to go Tuesday's barbecue.

But Fittler said the only way to keep the support up would be putting an end to the state's pain.

"To keep getting this turnout we have to win," Fitter told a packed crowd of ex- players at Monday night's dinner at The Star.

"There's no doubt about that. All the players have spoken about that already. For the crowds and people to keep turning up.

"The players need to understand a lot of people sit at home and they get inspired by great achievements and great play and great teamwork."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The visitors didn't arrive with their full squad as other players stayed behind to play club finals in France.

Video: French team touch down in Auckland ahead of All Blacks series

00:18
2
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

00:33
3
Super Rugby stars are celebrating cultural diversity in round 16 by challenging people to pronounce their names correctly.

Watch: 'It's not Perry!' Piri Weepu and NZ rugby stars encourage fans to pronounce names correctly in hilarious new video

4
The striker was in hot demand after leaving Japanese club Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Struggling Wellington Phoenix announce new head coach

5
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America in action during her women's singles first round match against Kristyna Pliskova of Czech Republic during day 3 of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Photos: 'You can't beat a catsuit, right?' Serena Williams rocks 'superhero' outfit at French Open for all the brave mums out there


01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 