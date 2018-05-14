 

'I think he's definitely got the skill set' - Cooper Cronk backs Roosters young gun Latrell Mitchell for Origin call-up

Queensland great Cooper Cronk has given weight to Latrell Mitchell's push for a NSW call-up, declaring he's mentally tough enough for State of Origin.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 05: Latrell Mitchell, Cooper Cronk and Blake Ferguson run drills during a Sydney Roosters NRL training session at Kippax Lake on March 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Latrell Mitchell, Cooper Cronk and Blake Ferguson run drills during a Sydney Roosters NRL training session at Kippax Lake in Sydney.

Source: Getty

With two NRL games to be played before Blues coach Brad Fittler reads out his side for game one, the Sydney Roosters centre is considered one of the leading contenders for the vacant left centre spot.

The mercurial 20-year-old is widely seen as a future superstar and before he took on the Blues job, Fittler last year called for him to be blooded.

There is no doubting his game-breaking ability, however consistency - across games and seasons - has been his achilles heel.

Last year Mitchell was dropped to reserve grade, leading to questions about his temperament.

However those around him have constantly pointed to the fact he is still just 20.

This fact is sometimes lost given he's in his third season of first grade and has already racked up 50-plus games.

"I think he's definitely got the skill set, the belief, the determination and the toughness to handle the biggest arena in rugby league," Cronk said.

Asked if Mitchell had the work ethic for Origin, Cronk continued: "He absolutely does.

"There's no doubt that Latrell Mitchell, the age he is now, is not the finished product. He needs to continue his development and get better.

"You can see from his performances that he's narrowing the gap between his best and his worst. And I think that's what Origin players do.

"Their level of consistency is the reason they get picked - not because they can have one big play that can turn a game. But because from the first minute until the 80th minute they are putting themselves in a position to play well."

Mitchell is competing with the likes of Melbourne's Curtis Scott and Canberra's Jarrod Croker for the left centre spot.

