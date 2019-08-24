'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture

The Warriors’ gesture of respect caused some emotion for retiring Sharks great Paul Gallen tonight.

As they did for Cooper Cronk last week, the Warriors gave Gallen, who is retiring at the end of this year, a farewell after fulltime of Cronulla’s 42-16 win at Shark Park.

“It probably did a little bit (bring some emotion) then, I haven’t had any emotion around it (my retirement),” Gallen said.

“That’s the first time I’ve had another team getting me in and congratulating me on my career and thanking me.”

The gesture was led by Blake Green, who Gallen has known since they were children.

“That was pretty special, they’re very respectful the Warriors as we know, Blake Green led that and I’ve known Greeny since he’s been five-years-old,” Gallen said.