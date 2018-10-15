'They're still the world's best' – Tonga happy to play underdogs ahead of Kangaroos Test

Despite the Kangaroos' 26-24 loss to the Kiwis on Saturday, Mate Ma'a Tonga are considering themselves as the underdogs for when the two sides meet in Auckland this weekend.
For the first time in history, Tonga will face Australia in a Test match, with the Pacific nation eyeing up another upset victory over a major nation, having stunned the world at last year's World Cup by beating New Zealand.
Speaking to media today though, star prop Andrew Fifita says that the opposition are, and should remain the favourites for the weekend's encounter.
"In our eyes, they're still the world's best," he began.
"They're the current world champions, and we've got to treat them with the utmost respect."
Fifita also declared that Tonga's challenge will be more difficult, with the Kangaroos now in a backs to the wall situation, hoping to avoid back to back defeats.
"They're going to be firing, and want to get that 'W' against their names.
"It's going to be a tough job for us - we are the underdogs.
"We had a good campaign last year, but that was last year.
"It's exciting times, and I can't wait to play on Saturday night.