What they're saying: 'It almost feels like the wheels have fallen off' – NRL experts predict another dismal end to Warriors season

The Warriors are copping it big time from former NRL stars and pundits, after their dire performance against the Gold Coast Titans last week.

After a promising start to the 2018 season the Warriors are hanging on by the skin of their teeth in the NRL's top eight, heading into tomorrow's clash with the Dragons in Wollongong, where they're winless in their 10 games.

The Titans came from behind to thump the Warriors 36-12 on Sunday, with former NRL stars csaying it is the beginning of the end.

Former Kangaroos front rower and Queensland Maroons legend Petero Civoniceva backed the Dragons to overcome the Warriors tomorrow in his nrl.com predictions.

"I'll go with the Dragons on this one," said Civoniceva.

"The Warriors were very disappointing against the Titans and it almost feels like the wheels have fallen off.

"After a great win against the Broncos they haven't been able to continue on from that."

Former NSW Blues and Panthers five-eighth Jamie Soward also predicted in his nrl.com power rankings that the New Zealand side won't make it far past the first round of the play-offs.

Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty

"I don't want to be too harsh but certainly, there's some worrying signs there," Soward said.

"It looks like it's going to be a quick finals series for them if they can't win in Australia. "(They) can't afford to just limp into the finals...face a big game this week against the Dragons."

Channel Nine rugby league broadcaster and NRL expert Gus Gould also says the Warriors are likely to go down to the fourth placed Dragons.

"The Warriors just seem to get that travel bug, sometimes they can really play poorly away from home," said Gould.

"That was disappointing in the second half, they led at halftime against the Gold Coast (round 20 match).

"I can't see the Warriors bouncing back and beating the Dragons."

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey said on nrl.com's round 21 preview show that hooker Issac Luke needs to be in the New Zealand side if they Kiwi team is to have any chances of advancing in the play-offs.

"Without Issac Luke in the Warriors side I don't think they can come close to winning the comp," said Toovey.

"They need him in the side and they need him performing."

The Warriors will be without second rower Tohu Harris after he suffered a knee injury in training yesterday.

The Warriors last round matches:

August 4 - Round 21 - Dragons v Warriors

August 10 - Round 22 - Warriors v Knights

August 19 - Round 23 - Bulldogs v Warriors

August 24 - Round 24 - Warriors v Panthers