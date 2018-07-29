 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

What they're saying: 'It almost feels like the wheels have fallen off' – NRL experts predict another dismal end to Warriors season

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

The Warriors are copping it big time from former NRL stars and pundits, after their dire performance against the Gold Coast Titans last week.

After a promising start to the 2018 season the Warriors are hanging on by the skin of their teeth in the NRL's top eight, heading into tomorrow's clash with the Dragons in Wollongong, where they're winless in their 10 games.

The Titans came from behind to thump the Warriors 36-12 on Sunday, with former NRL stars csaying it is the beginning of the end.

Former Kangaroos front rower and Queensland Maroons legend Petero Civoniceva backed the Dragons to overcome the Warriors tomorrow in his nrl.com predictions.

"I'll go with the Dragons on this one," said Civoniceva.

"The Warriors were very disappointing against the Titans and it almost feels like the wheels have fallen off.

"After a great win against the Broncos they haven't been able to continue on from that."

Former NSW Blues and Panthers five-eighth Jamie Soward also predicted in his nrl.com power rankings that the New Zealand side won't make it far past the first round of the play-offs.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty

"I don't want to be too harsh but certainly, there's some worrying signs there," Soward said.

"It looks like it's going to be a quick finals series for them if they can't win in Australia. "(They) can't afford to just limp into the finals...face a big game this week against the Dragons."

Channel Nine rugby league broadcaster and NRL expert Gus Gould also says the Warriors are likely to go down to the fourth placed Dragons.

"The Warriors just seem to get that travel bug, sometimes they can really play poorly away from home," said Gould.

"That was disappointing in the second half, they led at halftime against the Gold Coast (round 20 match).

"I can't see the Warriors bouncing back and beating the Dragons."

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey said on nrl.com's round 21 preview show that hooker Issac Luke needs to be in the New Zealand side if they Kiwi team is to have any chances of advancing in the play-offs.

"Without Issac Luke in the Warriors side I don't think they can come close to winning the comp," said Toovey.

"They need him in the side and they need him performing."

The Warriors will be without second rower Tohu Harris after he suffered a knee injury in training yesterday. 

The Warriors last round matches:

August 4 - Round 21 - Dragons v Warriors

August 10 - Round 22 - Warriors v Knights

August 19 - Round 23 - Bulldogs v Warriors

August 24 - Round 24 - Warriors v Panthers

August 31 - Round 25 - Warriors v Raiders

Blake Green. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Blake Green. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
The Crusaders coach made minimal changes to his squad for Saturday, including leaving out the 202-cap prop.

Most read: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made
2

Tayla Dalton says late mother Tania ‘biggest inspiration in my life’ as she pursues sporting success
3

Watch: Exuberant Virat Kohli celebrates big after ton, rescues first Test for India against England
4

Super Rugby: Rugby writer Campbell Burnes' prediction for tomorrow's final
5

Wallabies loosie to come off the bench in his final Crusaders game before potentially facing the All Blacks in Rugby Championship
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:57
Graham expects more Kiwis to join him soon enough.

'One of those 'pinch me' moments!' Mark Graham moved to become first Kiwi in NRL Hall of Fame
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Warriors enforcer Tohu Harris ruled out of Dragons clash with new knee injury, requires minor surgery
Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Benji Marshall to line up for West Tigers days after death of grandfather
01:24
Isaiah and Lorina Papali'i

'I look to her for advice' - Warriors rookie Isaiah Papali'i stoked to have mum playing at same NRL club

Will Hopoate finishes superb Bulldogs play as Canterbury deal Broncos big NRL top-four blow

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Canterbury have put a massive dent in Brisbane's top-four hopes, shocking the finals-bound Broncos 36-22 at ANZ Stadium.

After they leapt to a 14-0 lead early, the Bulldogs withstood a late Brisbane fightback in the first half before scoring three tries in seven minutes to wrap it up after the break in front of just 6,434 fans.

It completed their first back-to-back wins of the year and put them one step further away from the wooden spoon.

And it also left Brisbane vulnerable with the possibility they could be two wins outside the top four at the end of the round.

The match wasn't free of controversy, with the NRL confirming they will investigate alleged comments made by a Bulldogs trainer to a referee at halftime.

Regardless, halves Lachlan Lewis and Matt Frawley were tremendous for Canterbury as they put on their equal-highest score of the season.

In his sixth game, Lewis had two try-assists - including a pinpoint perfect kick for Josh Morris in the second half - forced two line dropouts and made a point of shutting down the far bigger Tevita Pangai in defence.

Frawley was a late call-up on game day after regular No.7 Jeremy Marshall-King was ruled out with tonsillitis.

The stand-in halfback crossed once out of dummy-half and broke through four tackles in his first game since being dropped after round 15.

Winger Reimis Smith also made two linebreaks leading to tries for teammates Brett Morris and Will Hopoate.

In comparison, the Broncos were all at sea with the exception of a 10-minute period before halftime when bench prop Korbin Sims was marginally denied a hat- trick.

They gifted the Bulldogs one try when Corey Oates jumped to bat a short line dropout back before Michael Lichaa scooped it up and put Josh Jackson over.

Anthony Milford's kicking game also lagged in the second half before he and Jamayne Isaako crossed for late consolation tries.

Sims had earlier given them a rare reason to smile, twice barging over for tries at first receiver before being pulled up for a double movement that could've given Brisbane the lead just before the break.

The loss leaves Brisbane seventh and at risk of missing out on a home elimination finals, given they still have to play South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters with a negative for-and-against.

Will Hopoate finished off a great play to score the second try for the Bulldogs in their 36-22 win over Brisbane. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
10:10
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job.

'I have a partner who can be there alongside me' - Jacinda Ardern on how motherhood will work with Clarke Gayford

Jacinda Ardern to 'come out swinging this week' and defuse any mum empathy, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Fear controversial far-right pair’s speech will incite racism: ‘They were mocking Aboriginal culture'

Miracle survival: 'They rigged up some tents and gave him some warm clothing' - Aussie climber on Mt Aspiring spends night with medics before evacuation today

Republic 'not a priority' for New Zealand, says Jacinda Ardern

Darren Lockyer down to final chance of becoming Immortal after second-straight snubbing

AAP
Topics
League

Darren Lockyer is likely to get one last and best chance to become a rugby league Immortal after the latest induction became a choice between him and Mal Meninga.

Lockyer was beaten for Immortal status for a second time when Norm Provan and Meninga were inducted on Wednesday night from the shortlisted post-World War II players, having previously lost out to Andrew Johns in 2012.

Under NRL rules, players can only be shortlisted and not chosen three times before their candidacy is ruled out for good.

Lockyer's last chance could come in 2022 under the NRL's new guidelines set earlier this year, and Heads indicated the panel believed Lockyer would be a better chance next time.

"I think it was going to be Mal and Locky in the mix," Heads said of Wednesday's night induction.

"The feeling was perhaps that Locky's time will come.

"There was really strong support on the committee for Mal. And fairly powerful words said by players who had a lot to do with him. They spoke in favour of Mal."

The 2022 inductions selection shapes as an interesting one.

Unless changed before then, the NRL's guidelines set out that a minimum of one and maximum of two players are to be inducted every four years.

Players must also be retired for at least five years before they can be considered for the game's Hall of Fame, from which the Immortals are now drawn.

It means that neither Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston or Billy Slater will be eligible to be upgraded to Immortal status until after the next consideration.

Lockyer is by far the most distinguished eligible player of this century not named an Immortal, after he played 355 games for Brisbane, 36 State of Origins for Queensland and a record 59 Tests for Australia in a storied 16-year career.

The other overlooked members of this year's shortlist - Ron Coote, Ken Irvine, Brian Bevan and Duncan Hall - could also be considered again.

There's also potential the game could look at more players from the early years, as they did in inducting Dally Messenger, Frank Burge and Dave Brown on Wednesday.

Darren Lockyer.
Darren Lockyer. Source: Getty
Topics
League