TODAY |

They're off! Warriors arrive at Auckland Airport for flight to Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have arrived at Auckland International Airport ahead of their flight to Australia to join the Covid-19-affected NRL season later this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Players arrived in individual cars wearing face masks ahead of their long-awaited trip to Tamworth. Source: 1 NEWS

Players arrived in their own vehicles at a private facility near the runway to say goodbye to families and perform last-minute checks before boarding their 60-seat plane to Tamworth.

This afternoon's flight wraps up a rollercoaster week for the club which included threats of a boycott over uncertain pay, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejecting claims the team had been given permission to enter the country and an email by club CEO Cameron George to the NRL warning his squad was going to "kick some butt".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi side will depart for Tamworth tomorrow ahead of the May 28 restart date. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Warriors were officially given clearance to fly to New South Wales yesterday by the Australian Border Force.

With the clearance, they will fly to small New South Wales town Tamworth where they will camp for their two-week isolation period before moving closer to Sydney for the restart of the season, which is scheduled for May 28.

League
Auckland
Warriors
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Game of Thrones star deadlifts record breaking 500kgs
2
NZR goes against current World Rugby chairman in election, throw support behind Argentine challenger
3
American college shutdown putting young Kiwi athletes' plans on hold
4
England's Bill Beaumont re-elected World Rugby chairman after beating Agustin Pichot
5
Central Pulse rising star Elle Temu embracing small wins in quest to play international netball
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:30

Japan to fast track approval of drug that failed for Ebola but shows promise for Covid-19
05:28

Pandemic triggers spike in racism in NZ, 'unnecessary blame game' - Human Rights Commission

Campaign group's 'rich list' claims seven Auckland Council staff paid more than Prime Minister

UK trials blood transfusions from recovered Covid-19 patients