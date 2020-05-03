They're off! Warriors arrive at Auckland Airport for flight to Australia

The Warriors have arrived at Auckland International Airport ahead of their flight to Australia to join the Covid-19-affected NRL season later this month.
Players arrived in their own vehicles at a private facility near the runway to say goodbye to families and perform last-minute checks before boarding their 60-seat plane to Tamworth.
This afternoon's flight wraps up a rollercoaster week for the club which included threats of a boycott over uncertain pay, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejecting claims the team had been given permission to enter the country and an email by club CEO Cameron George to the NRL warning his squad was going to "kick some butt".
The Warriors were officially given clearance to fly to New South Wales yesterday by the Australian Border Force.
With the clearance, they will fly to small New South Wales town Tamworth where they will camp for their two-week isolation period before moving closer to Sydney for the restart of the season, which is scheduled for May 28.