'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

Tongan star centre Konrad Hurrell believes it will be chaotic in Auckland if his Mate Ma'a Tonga can do what no other Pacific team has done before and win the Rugby League World Cup.

Hurrell spoke to media today in Auckland and said the police force would need reinforcements and the army may need to be called in if Tonga can achieve the impossible and win the RLWC.

"I think they might need to bring some more police officers and (the) army to Auckland to look after the people here," said Hurrell.

"I'm pretty sure it will be a big occasion if we win the World Cup, obviously it was our first quarter-finals last week and it's our first semi-final as well.

"Imagine if we make it to the final? It will be crazy."

But the league star wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, saying they will be up against a tough England team on Saturday at Mount Smart.

"We have got to work on this week first to make it to the grand final."

Hurrell said if his side keep it simple and play to their strengths, Tonga can match it with England.

"I reckon if we just bring our own game, just running hard and tackling hard. That's pretty much our game rather than trying to think a lot about the plays," said Hurrell.

"We just need to run hard and run over them, obviously they have got a big pack as well. We're going to try and match them and hopefully we'll come away with the win."