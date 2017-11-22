 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tongan star centre Konrad Hurrell believes it will be chaotic in Auckland if his Mate Ma'a Tonga can do what no other Pacific team has done before and win the Rugby League World Cup.

The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Mate Ma'a Tonga centre is looking in top shape for this weekend’s clash with England.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hurrell spoke to media today in Auckland and said the police force would need reinforcements and the army may need to be called in if Tonga can achieve the impossible and win the RLWC.

"I think they might need to bring some more police officers and (the) army to Auckland to look after the people here," said Hurrell.

"I'm pretty sure it will be a big occasion if we win the World Cup, obviously it was our first quarter-finals last week and it's our first semi-final as well.

Mate Ma'a Tonga will face England at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the World Cup final.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Imagine if we make it to the final? It will be crazy."

But the league star wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, saying they will be up against a tough England team on Saturday at Mount Smart.

"We have got to work on this week first to make it to the grand final."

Hurrell said if his side keep it simple and play to their strengths, Tonga can match it with England.

"I reckon if we just bring our own game, just running hard and tackling hard. That's pretty much our game rather than trying to think a lot about the plays," said Hurrell.

"We just need to run hard and run over them, obviously they have got a big pack as well. We're going to try and match them and hopefully we'll come away with the win."

The winner of this weekend's semi-final in Auckland will face Fiji or Australia in the Brisbane decider next weekend. 

Related

00:34
Mate Ma'a Tonga mingled with fans this afternoon as they prepare for their RLWC semi-final against England.

'It gets me every time!' Tui Lolohea overwhelmed by Tongan support as hundreds turn out in Auckland city
00:59
Lebanon gave Mate Ma'a Tonga a huge scare as the Pacific nation only just managed to scrape through with a 24-22 win in Christchurch.

'We certainly know that the level goes up again' - Tongan coach on RLWC semi-final with England

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 