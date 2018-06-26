'They should be a tier-one nation' - pundits call for Tonga to join rugby league's elite

The time has come for Tonga to be awarded status as a tier-one rugby league nation, according to a panel on Fox's NRL 360 show.

Following Tonga's 38-22 victory over Samoa in Campbelltown on Saturday night, as well as their incredible run to the semi-final of last year's Rugby League World Cup, calls are growing louder and louder for the Pacific nation to be considered in the same bracket as the likes of New Zealand, Australia and England.

Appearing on the NRL 360 panel, journalists Paul Kent and Phil Rothfeld spoke about the need to see Tonga play more regular fixtures against bigger opposition.

"What does it take for Tonga to be a tier one nation?" Kent asked.

"I think they should be, they're at the stage now."

Rothfeld concurred.

"They showed it at the World Cup," he added.

"Their team hasn't changed, they should be a tier-one nation."

There was also suggestion that Tonga should be awarded a Test match against Australia, likely to fare better than the likes of the Kiwis or England.

"The next step is for them to play Australia at the end of the year."