'They are here to stay' - NRL boss defends woeful Warriors despite calls for them to be axed

NRL chief executive Todd Greenburg has defended the Warriors' position in the NRL, as New Zealand's only representative in the competition has come under fire on both sides of the Tasman.

Warriors play-maker Kieran Foran. Source: Photosport

The Warriors have suffered another poor start to their NRL campaign, winning just four of their first 11 games in the 2017 season.

Following their 30-14 loss to the Dragons on Friday, and their second half capitulation to squander a 22-point halftime league against the Penrith Panthers the week before, Australian media have begun to question the Warriors' existence in the NRL.

"Why are we bothering? Surely there are other clubs that actually want to play in the NRL?" Mike Colman wrote in the Brisbane Courier Mail.



Phil Rotherford of the Daily Telegraph even mooted the idea of moving the team to Perth or Brisbane, citing poor television figures as a reason for the club to leave New Zealand.

Speaking to Fairfax, Greenburg was adamant that the Warriors belong in rugby league's premier competition.

"The Warriors are a key part of our competition and they are here to stay," Greenberg said.

"Every team has its highs and lows and we would all like to see the Warriors performing at their best."