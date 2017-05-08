'They have broken my trust' - Kidwell axes drug scandal hit Kiwis stars Bromwich, Proctor from Rugby League World Cup

Disgraced Kiwis duo Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor will play no part in New Zealand's Rugby League World Cup campaign later this year after being accused of trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub following the 30-12 loss to Australia on Friday night.

Speaking to media today, Kiwis coach David Kidwell announced that the pair have been deemed ineligible for selection for international rugby league's showpiece event, scheduled to take place from October 27 to December 2 later this year.

"As the Kiwis head coach, I have made the decision with the backing of the NZRL that Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor will not be considered for the upcoming World Cup campaign," Kidwell said.

"We have values to uphold, and I can't express enough that they have broken my trust, their teammates' trust."

"No one is bigger than the team, now we move forward and focus on the World Cup."

Both Bromwich and Proctor have already been punished by their clubs - the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans respectively - with Bromwich also stepping down as Kiwis captain, the title he was only given in late 2016.

"I will be stepping down from my leadership roles with Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis, I understand I am a role model to the young players and the poor choices I made do not reflect my personal values," Bromwich said in a statement.

Bromwich has also been handed a two-match suspension by the Storm ahead of the NRL's return to competition after the international window.

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as consuming excessive amounts of alcohol," Bromwich continued.

"I take full responsibility for the poor choices I made, I am devastated and my actions were out of character."

Kevin Proctor has also stood down from his role as co-captain of the Titans.

"I'm devastated by the whole thing and can't apologise enough to my Kiwi teammates, the NRL, the club and all fans of the game," Proctor said.