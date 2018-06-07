 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'They are the future of our game' - Brad Fittler backs NSW rookies to seal Origin series

share

Source:

AAP

NSW coach Brad Fittler is set to reward his 11 rookies with the opportunity to clinch the State of Origin series on home soil later this month.

James Tedesco got the credit, but his teammates set him up with a stunner.
Source: SKY

Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic and Josh Addo-Carr all scored on their Origin debuts as they clinched the series opener 22-12 at the MCG last night.

None of the 11 were overawed, although Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary will long remember copping huge hits from opposing skipper Greg Inglis.

"They are the future of our game and they nailed their first big opportunity," Fittler said.

"I'm very excited for them."

Fittler has won high praise for the relaxed mood in the Blues camp in the lead- up to Origin I.

He didn't stray from that approach on match-day, choosing to walk to the ground with his players from their nearby hotel, rather than by shielded from the fans in a bus.

"He's a calm character himself - it's Brad Fittler at the end of the day," Blues captain Boyd Cordner said.

"He's one of the best players to pull on this blue jersey.

"He's got the utmost respect from all of the playing group ... and I think tonight they wanted to repay that faith and do him proud and I think all of them did that."

Tedesco capped off a sensational Origin performance with a run for the ages.
Source: SKY

Trbojevic - who missed out on an Origin debut last year because of a serious ankle injury - enjoyed the mood in the camp from the moment he arrived.

"I had all the faith in the squad Freddy selected and I was really happy I could do a job for him," the Manly flyer said.

"The big thing he talked to us as a back five was about transition.

"Everyone talked about how we were very good attacking-wise as a back five, but you need to carry the footy and that what I thought we did really well.

"Everyone just got in and did their work."

Mitchell, 20, said the occasion of his Origin debut exceeded his wildest expectations.

"I just did what I needed to do," the Sydney Roosters centre said.

"I focused on the team and was just happy with the performance.

"I felt like I went to another level tonight, I've set the standard and now I've got to take it back to my club.

"It's a mental game what I did tonight.

"I had to battle, I was struggling and my teammates got me through.

"Boyd was talking me up and Addo-Carr and Jimmy Maloney.

"You create that energy."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:29
1
Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

02:04
2
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

00:42
3
The All Blacks coach says Retallick has picked up a small fracture under his pectoral muscle.

Brodie Retallick to miss entire France series, 'should be back' for Super Rugby playoffs

4
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Cyndi Lauper won't win you the game' - Michael Cheika bans Wallabies from using headphones

5
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'It's a pretty scary one' - Simon Mannering prolonging retirement decision

00:31
The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.

Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed.

02:04
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

A highlight of his time in the job includes leading the team to the 2015 World Cup final.


04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 