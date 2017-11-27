 

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

Tongan Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva was one of thousands of Tongans who hit central Auckland last night in celebration and protest.

'Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.
Source: 1 NEWS

The march up Queen St came after Saturday night's narrow loss to England in the semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup.

Tongan fans were upset the referee didn't refer a knock-on late in the match, which could have seen their side claim victory.

Mr Pohiva was interviewed by 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner as he watched thousands of his compatriots, many waving flags, walk up Queen St. 

"The significant thing is the solidarity and unity of the Tongans, which shows a feature that is unique in the whole of the Pacific," he said.

He didn't want to get drawn into the referee controversy, but said his people were protesting what they thought was right.

There are calls for another march in Auckland tonight.

Mr Pohiva's pro-democracy movement swept to victory in this month's controversial elections, which came after King Tupou dissolved parliament. 

The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.
Source: Twitter/ England Rugby League
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.
Source: 1 NEWS
The crowds were upset a late try wasn't given to their team, but were also celebrating their run to the World Cup final four.
Source: 1 NEWS

