'These guys weren't rookies' - David Kidwell reveals his disappointment at Bromwich, Proctor over drug scandal

Kiwis coach David Kidwell has confessed his disappointment at senior players Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor, with the pair today declared ineligible for New Zealand's rugby league world cup campaign later this year.

Both Bromwich and Proctor are accused of trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub following the Kiwis' 30-12 loss to Australia on Friday night, with Kidwell standing both players down from international duty in the near future.

"We have values to uphold, and I can't express enough that they have broken my trust, their teammates' trust," Kidwell said today.

"No one is bigger than the team, now we move forward and focus on the World Cup."

"These guys weren't rookies, they were senior players."