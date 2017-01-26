 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'These guys could be my sons' - Ruben Wiki defends Warriors Nines youth policy

share

Source:

AAP

Warriors legend Ruben Wiki has defended the NRL club's decision to field a mostly reserve-grade outfit that failed to win a game at the Auckland Nines.

The former Warriors hardman is pushing himself to ensure he is in peak condition for the NRL Nines in just over a week.
Source: 1 NEWS

The tournament hosts went winless for the first time in the event's four-year history after they were pipped on the siren by St George Illawarra in their final group match today.

Nines drawcard Shaun Johnson was once again a no-show despite tournament coach Steve McNamara leaving the door open for the Warriors halfback to appear on day two.

His absence left the Warriors lacking star power and leaving an inexperienced squad to flounder in front of their home fans at Eden Park.

"I think these guys could be my sons. They're just coming out of school," Wiki said.

"At this stage of the nines, they're playing the best in the world. I think they'll take something out of this and hopefully get better come the pre-season games."

The 44-year-old, who came out of retirement to play in the shortened format, denied new coach Stephen Kearney had gone too far in wrapping his NRL stars in cotton wool.

"It's the only way to learn, put them in there, in the lion's den," Wiki said.

"So hopefully they can get better from that. We had no superstars out there, but Steve's about growing our club, and these are the future kids of the Warriors."

Wiki rejected any chance of repeating his comeback at next year's tournament.

"I think I've used my card up. My kids got to watch me again and my wife, and all my friends and family. It was only 48 hours but really enjoyed every bit of it," he said.

"They just couldn't get me over the tryline. That's all I wanted, was a try."

Related

Warriors

00:43
The NRL superstar joked that he’s looking pretty good for 33, but admits that 44-year old Wiki puts him to shame.

'I hope we don't play him!' Johnathan Thurston hoping to avoid clash with Ruben Wiki
02:13
Star playmaker Shaun Johnson was lost to injury as the hosts suffered two losses on the tournament's first day.

Warriors dumped out of NRL Nines after abysmal day one showing

Shaun Johnson injury setback hurts Warriors Nines hopes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

00:29
2
Taylor drew even with Nathan Astle by reaching three figures against Australia in Hamilton.

LIVE: NZ spinners leave Australia four down

02:13
3
Star playmaker Shaun Johnson was lost to injury as the hosts suffered two losses on the tournament's first day.

LIVE: Panthers beat Eels to seal Nines finals spot

4

NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance


00:30
5
Te'o's try ensured England's hunt to break the All Blacks’ record for consecutive Test wins stayed on track.

Eddie Jones slams 'underprepared' England after narrow win over France: 'It doesn't get uglier than that'

00:45
Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ