'There's a rich field of talent' - NSW consider Hasler, Maquire for coaching job

Laurie Daley's replacement is set to be named by Christmas after NSW Rugby League retained its policy of having a full-time State of Origin coach, leaving the door ajar for Des Hasler and Michael Maguire.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said the board opted against having an NRL club-affiliated coach working part-time to avoid selection conflicts of interest.

Trodden would not rule out sacked Canterbury coach Hasler's appointment to the Blues, despite it appearing unlikely given Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib is on the NSWRL board.

"That's unhelpful to talk about specifics and to rule anyone in or out," Trodden told reporters.

"The board will deal with every candidate on individual merit, so it's really premature to speculate about candidates before you know whether any of them even have an interest in putting their hand up."

Dib would not discuss his sacking of Hasler on Tuesday as he left the board meeting, except to say no replacement candidates had been sounded out.

Trodden said the board would now identify and approach NSW candidates over the next two months.

"What we want to do is get the best possible person, so it will take as long as it takes," he said.

"I'd be surprised if the appointment wasn't made this year. It will be this side of Christmas, I'm sure.

"But I wouldn't like to say it'll be next month or the month after."

Daley was sacked last month after losing his fourth series since taking the reins five years ago.

NSW have had its full-time coach policy in place since Daley's appointment after a recommendation from a review into the 2010 series.

But after this year's loss to Queensland, the board considered but decided against scrapping the policy at its first sit-down since Daley was sacked.

"The overriding consideration is to avoid, for both the coach's benefit and players' benefit, perceptions of conflict of interest, also the reality of conflicts of interest in selecting players," Trodden said.

Blues legend Brad Fittler is favoured to take the role, but Craig Fitzgibbon, Geoff Toovey, Dean Pay and sacked South Sydney coach Maguire remain other options.

Trodden said no selection criteria had been determined, rejecting suggestions a coach who could reform the Blues' maligned culture was a focus.

"There's a rich field of talent we can select from. That can only be good for NSW," Trodden said.

