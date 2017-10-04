 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'There's been a shift' - Mal Meninga says power base of rugby league shifting

share

Source:

AAP

He was almost immovable as a player, but Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga admits even he's felt the tectonic plates of rugby league shifting.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.

Source: Getty

The Rugby League World Cup has come alive after New Zealand's spectacular elimination, becoming the first tier-one nation to lose to a second-tier not once but twice following defeats by first Tonga and then Fiji.

And ahead of Australia's semi-final against Fiji on Friday, Meninga believes times are changing.

"There's been a shift I reckon. Look at our numbers that play in the NRL, I think something like 38 per cent are Pacific Islander," Meninga said in Brisbane.

"So yeah, there is a shift in our game and that all goes well for the pacific nations and international rugby league.

"It's just another stark example of people realising how strong the NRL competition is and what it's doing for other nations."

Meninga said he wasn't surprised his men won't be facing the Kiwis in the final- four clash following their shock defeat to the Bati last week.

"We know how passionate, how committed (Fiji) are to the cause. There's great belief in their footy team so we'll make sure we prepare really well," he said.

Meninga confirmed Will Chambers will be a certain starter at Suncorp Stadium after the centre missed Tuesday's main training run of the week with a toe injury.

Chambers broke his toe in their pool win over Lebanon and has since been on light duties.

"When you run it takes a fair bit of impact. From there, we just gauge it every session. If it's a little bit sore we'll rest him," Meninga said.

"But he'll be right to train in the captain's run, which he did last week and he'll be right to play."

Meninga also doubled down on his criticism of Fiji star Jarryd Hayne a few weeks ago, when he claimed Hayne would let Gold Coast down if he left to take up a deal at a rival NRL club.

It is being reported Hayne has already agreed on a move to Parramatta.

Asked if he expected his comments to motivate Hayne, Meninga said: "Not really.

"I'm very happy with my 24. I've got no regrets whatsoever.

"Moving forward, again we respect them. But we're there to play a great game of rugby league and play with great passion in the green and gold jersey."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

00:36
Cassidy was a star of The Partridge Family.

David Cassidy of The Partridge Family dies aged 67

Cassidy shot to fame after becoming a teen idol as part of The Partridge Family.

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

'This is ocean sprawl' - concerns over $10m extension to Queens Wharf so mega cruise ships can berth in Auckland harbour

Auckland's Tourism department wants to enable cruise ships holding more than 5000 passengers to dock.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 