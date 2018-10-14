'There were some dark days' - Jesse Bromwich feared Kiwis career was over after cocaine scandal

Having returned to the Kiwis for the first time in 18 months, Jesse Browmich is relieved to have put last year's cocaine scandal behind him, helping New Zealand to a landmark victory over Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.
Bromwich, 29, along with teammate Kevin Proctor both made their Test returns in last night's 26-24 victory, having been out of international reckoning since last year's cocaine scandal.
The pair were allegedly caught trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub, following the 30-12 loss to Australia in last year's Anzac Test.
At the time coach David Kidwell subsequently decided that neither of the pair would be selected for last year's Rugby League World Cup, having failed to uphold the values of the team. The Kiwis would go on to lose in the quarter-finals to Fiji.
Speaking to Stuff, Bromwich opened up about the relief of being back in the Kiwis' ranks, having feared his Test career was over.
"It was great," Bromwich said. "I was a bit emotional at the start and I'm just happy to be back."
"I'm proud of the boys, how they've gone about their business and how they've welcomed me back in."
Bromwich also spoke of his appreciation for the work of new coach Michael Maguire, who made the decision to recall both him and Proctor.
"There were some dark days, but I spoke to Madge (Maguire) quite a lot before the Denver Test."
"So I knew I was always a chance, because Madge was talking to me at length about which direction he wanted to go.
"So I'm grateful for the opportunity and I can't thank him enough."