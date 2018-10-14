 

'There were some dark days' - Jesse Bromwich feared Kiwis career was over after cocaine scandal

1 NEWS
Having returned to the Kiwis for the first time in 18 months, Jesse Browmich is relieved to have put last year's cocaine scandal behind him, helping New Zealand to a landmark victory over Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

Bromwich, 29, along with teammate Kevin Proctor both made their Test returns in last night's 26-24 victory, having been out of international reckoning since last year's cocaine scandal.

The pair were allegedly caught trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub, following the 30-12 loss to Australia in last year's Anzac Test.

At the time coach David Kidwell subsequently decided that neither of the pair would be selected for last year's Rugby League World Cup, having failed to uphold the values of the team. The Kiwis would go on to lose in the quarter-finals to Fiji.

Speaking to Stuff, Bromwich opened up about the relief of being back in the Kiwis' ranks, having feared his Test career was over.

"It was great," Bromwich said. "I was a bit emotional at the start and I'm just happy to be back."

"I'm proud of the boys, how they've gone about their business and how they've welcomed me back in."

Bromwich also spoke of his appreciation for the work of new coach Michael Maguire, who made the decision to recall both him and Proctor.

"There were some dark days, but I spoke to Madge (Maguire) quite a lot before the Denver Test."

"So I knew I was always a chance, because Madge was talking to me at length about which direction he wanted to go.

"So I'm grateful for the opportunity and I can't thank him enough."

Source: Photosport
Topics
Topics
Topics
Topics
Bromwich, Proctor 'turned adversity into strength' on Kiwis return, says coach

AAP
Eighteen months after Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor's illicit substance scandal threatened to kill off their Kiwis careers, Michael Maguire has highlighted them as representative of the side's rebuild.

At a time when New Zealand were being pegged as vulnerable and in danger of being usurped by Tonga, they produced a rousing 26-24 rugby league Test victory over Australia last night.

After a raft of representative retirements and missing the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Issac Luke, the lightly-fancied Kiwis rolled the world champions for the first time in three years.

The Kiwis brand copped a black eye after Bromwich was stripped of the captaincy and he and Proctor were banished from the World Cup after being caught on CCTV snorting a substance off a drug dealer's phone after last year's Anzac Test.

Last night's game was their first back in Kiwis colours and coach Maguire said their ability to come back from a low point in their careers was representative of the character he wanted in his team.

"People like Kevin Proctor and Jesse Bromwich, they've faced adversity and what we saw, to come back in form the way they did," Maguire said.

"A lot of young kids, unfortunately, at some stage make a mistake and those two boys have definitely put their hands up and turned a bit of adversity into strength and where we want to be.

"Both of those boys performed very well."

Michael Maguire said he will consider the pair who were banned from the World Cup after allegedly trying to buy cocaine in May 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

Next Saturday's Test between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart is already sold out, prompting fears the Mate Ma'a were winning the battles for the hearts and minds of the public in New Zealand.

But the likes of Joey Manu and Brandon Smith proved they were ready to be the faces of a new generation of Kiwis and there was light at the end of the tunnel.

New skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - who put in an inspired performance against the Australians - said it was up to the side to rebuild their good standing.

"We came into camp to build foundations not only for us going forward but the Kiwis coming through and the kids after that," Watene-Zelezniak.

"We want to give this nation what they deserve.

"I can't really put it into words, we just came together."

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have both been recalled to the Kiwis' squad. Source: 1 NEWS
Kangaroos wary of Mate Ma'a Tonga after loss to Kiwis - 'They think we're beatable'

AAP
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga concedes Tonga will be fancying their chances of knocking over Australia after the world champions' shock loss to New Zealand.

The Kangaroos' new era began with a 26-24 defeat to the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium, an outcome which indicated there are set to be some growing pains after farewelling some of Australia's all-time greats.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

The Roos were toppled for the first time in 14 games and the Mate Ma'a will come into next Saturday's clash at the same venue spurred on by a sold-out 25,000-strong sea of red and white.

"We know what's coming. We know how committed they're going to be," Meninga said.

"We'll be ready for it physically and mentally ... I think they think we're beatable."

While Tonga are stacked with some of the best players in the world in Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Jnr, a loss to a non-tier one nation would immediately place Meninga and his squad under immense pressure.

Team spirit in the Tongan camp is sky high, as the team welcomes their new assistant coach into the fold. Source: 1 NEWS

Meninga said we would resist the urge to make changes and bring in Reagan Campbell-Gillard or Tyrone Peachey after his side was beaten by the Kiwis for the first time Kiwis since 2015..

The 26-24 scoreline flattered the Australians after they ran in two late tries - scores that could not counter a glut of rudimentary errors.

"The papers tomorrow will be talking about how the Kangaroos are vulnerable," Meninga said.

"We're at a stage in our transition where we have a bit of work to do. But I can assure you we'll be ready for next week."

With Greg Inglis suspended and Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater having retired, the Kangaroos looked far from the dominant force which has reigned over the rugby league world for so long.

Smith's absence in particular was noticeable as the side at times lacked patience and composure at key moments.

New No.9 Damien Cook has been superb this year however he had to be substituted after 62 minutes after being targeted by the Kiwis' big men and forced to make 42 tackles.

Asked if the Kangaroos missed Smith and his 56 Tests of experience, new skipper Boyd Cordner replied: "I don't think you can replace a bloke like Cameron Smith.

"Just his experience and the player he is, everyone knows he's one of the best in the game.

"In saying that, we picked a side that's in some really good form this year. Damien Cook has been one of the best players in the NRL."

Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions. Source: 1 NEWS
