'There are some weaknesses' – Tonga looking to inflict more pain on Kangaroos

Parramatta have told Jarryd Hayne they still want him to be at the Eels next year despite the NRL star turning up the heat on the club for a new contract.



Off-contract Hayne took to social media over the weekend to claim he was still waiting on an offer from Parramatta, before the club returns to pre-season training at the start of next month.



Responding to fans questions on Twitter, Hayne reiterated his desire to bring a premiership to the Eels but insisted he was being honest in his claims he was yet to receive an offer to stay.



"5 weeks still waiting for a contract??" Hayne tweeted in reply to a plea from a fan for the club to re-sign him on Friday night.



Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr confirmed to AAP on Monday they were still talking to the 31-year-old about a new deal, and they had told him they wanted him at Parramatta.



The two-time Dally M medallist's tweets come after he claimed earlier this year he did not want to make a decision on his future until the end of the season.



At the time Hayne also avoided questions over a potential move to the 15-man game with Fiji, before the Rugby World Cup at the end of next year.



But it now appears clearer that both Hayne and the Eels want to stick together in 2019.



Hayne was one of the Eels' best players in the back half of 2018, busting through 32 tackles and scoring six tries in the final six games of the season as he returned to fitness.



Gurr said last week the club did not have a deadline in finalising Hayne's future.



"Certain dominoes need to fall where they need to fall. We're patient," he said.



"He was very good and off the field (at the end of 2018), and he demonstrated some leadership around the team.



"Once he was fit and healthy, is he the Jarryd Hayne of 2009? No.

