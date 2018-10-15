'There are some weaknesses' – Tonga looking to inflict more pain on Kangaroos

Mate Ma'a Tonga are eyeing a wounded Kangaroos side, preparing to take on Australia for the first time in a Test match on Saturday.
After the Kangaroos' 26-24 defeat to the Kiwis last weekend, the Pacific nation are looking to rub salt in the wounds of Mal Meninga's side, hoping to hand them back-to-back defeats.
Speaking to media in Auckland today, five-eighth Tui Lolohea spoke about the prospect of facing an inexperienced Australian outfit.
"We can take a little bit of confidence out of that," he said.
"Seeing that there are some weaknesses in their team, we can capitalise on those.
"We're going to have to wait and see how it unfolds, and where those opportunities are."