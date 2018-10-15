 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'There are some weaknesses' – Tonga looking to inflict more pain on Kangaroos

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Mate Ma'a Tonga are eyeing a wounded Kangaroos side, preparing to take on Australia for the first time in a Test match on Saturday.

After the Kangaroos' 26-24 defeat to the Kiwis last weekend, the Pacific nation are looking to rub salt in the wounds of Mal Meninga's side, hoping to hand them back-to-back defeats.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, five-eighth Tui Lolohea spoke about the prospect of facing an inexperienced Australian outfit.

"We can take a little bit of confidence out of that," he said.

"Seeing that there are some weaknesses in their team, we can capitalise on those.

"We're going to have to wait and see how it unfolds, and where those opportunities are."

The Mate Ma’a Tonga star wants to see another upset when the two sides meet this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
2
Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'
3
The squad is divided into a 32-man main unit who will head to Europe and a 19-strong squad who will only venture to Japan.
Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
4
A reporter asked the All Blacks coach why he's using 51 players for a tour when he's also asking for financial support.
Watch: Steve Hansen shuts down reporter's challenge about Government funding for All Blacks
5
18th January 2018, Alexandra Palace, London, England; 2018 Dafabet Masters, quarter-finals; Ronnie O’Sullivan reacting disappointingly after missing a chance to pocket the black ball
Ronnie O'Sullivan labels English Open snooker venue a 'hellhole' that smells of urine
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:04
Manu's family and friends gave the centre a special ending to an already-special evening.

Watch: Kiwis rookie Joseph Manu treated to haka and traditional Cook Islands chant after stunning debut
01:38
Michael Maguire said it's more important to build consistency in the squad than a one-off 26-24 win.

Humble Kiwis coach plays down win over Aussies - 'We haven't done anything yet'
Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'
Joseph Manu in action. Rugby League International between the Kiwis and Australia at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday 13th October, 2018. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Joseph Manu will be best centre in the world, says his vanquished Kangaroos opposite Latrell Mitchell

'They're still the world's best' – Tonga happy to play underdogs ahead of Kangaroos Test

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Despite the Kangaroos' 26-24 loss to the Kiwis on Saturday, Mate Ma'a Tonga are considering themselves as the underdogs for when the two sides meet in Auckland this weekend.

For the first time in history, Tonga will face Australia in a Test match, with the Pacific nation eyeing up another upset victory over a major nation, having stunned the world at last year's World Cup by beating New Zealand.

Speaking to media today though, star prop Andrew Fifita says that the opposition are, and should remain the favourites for the weekend's encounter.

"In our eyes, they're still the world's best," he began.

"They're the current world champions, and we've got to treat them with the utmost respect."

Fifita also declared that Tonga's challenge will be more difficult, with the Kangaroos now in a backs to the wall situation, hoping to avoid back to back defeats.

"They're going to be firing, and want to get that 'W' against their names.

"It's going to be a tough job for us - we are the underdogs.

"We had a good campaign last year, but that was last year.

"It's exciting times, and I can't wait to play on Saturday night.

Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Jami-Lee Ross.
Watch live as Jami-Lee Ross speaks to media after levelling explosive allegations at National leader Simon Bridges
The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week.
Two senior Black Power members charged with murder over shooting death of Whanganui man in August
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
'Extraordinary', 'raw', 'deeply disappointed' - what National's MPs have to say about Simon Bridges' Jami-Lee Ross problem
The All Blacks first-five used a pole instead of goal posts as a target – and still nailed it.
Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?

Andrew Fifita opens up about picking Tonga over Australia - 'I'm very grateful that I come from two nationalities'

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Mate Ma'a Tonga star Andrew Fifita has opened up about his decision to turn his back on the Kangaroos in favour of the nation of his heritage, as the two sides prepare to meet for the very first time this weekend.

Fifita, 29, turned down the chance to represent Australia at last year's World Cup, instead joining a number of high profile stars in representing Tonga, with the Pacific nation going within one refereeing decision of making the final.

Speaking to media in Auckland this afternoon, Fifita revealed the thinking behind his decision, as he prepares to face his former side.

"I'm blessed," he began. "I'm very grateful that I come from two nationalities.

"If I look back on my childhood, I have to give something back to my father.

"You can tell how much it means to our people, and to the island of Tonga, you're going to see them turn out on Saturday night."

The Tonga prop will line up against his former side at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

'The boys thrive off the energy' – Tonga stars' message to fans ahead of Australia clash

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Andrew Fifita and Tui Lolohea have issued their rallying cries to supporters, as the Pacific nation prepares to face Australia for the very first time in a Test this weekend.

With legions of Tongan supporters having descended on Auckland, and with Saturday's clash expected to be a sell-out, it's expected that Mt Smart Stadium will be a sea of red once again for the historic match.

Speaking to media today, Fifita was quick to thank supporters for their continued backing of the team.

"This game means the world to us," he began.

"It's our first game ever we get to verse Australia.

"We're forever grateful that everyone's stayed loyal, we have a shot against the world's best.

"It's exciting times, it's going to be an amazing atmosphere."

Lolohea spoke about the effect of the fanatical Tongan supporters.

"The boys thrive off the energy and the passion that they bring from the sideline.

"It's helped us a long way in the World Cup, and I'm pretty confident that our fans are going to be roaring non-stop."

Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League

'Certain dominoes need to fall' - Eels remaining patient over Jarryd Hayne contract

AAP
Topics
League

Parramatta have told Jarryd Hayne they still want him to be at the Eels next year despite the NRL star turning up the heat on the club for a new contract.

Off-contract Hayne took to social media over the weekend to claim he was still waiting on an offer from Parramatta, before the club returns to pre-season training at the start of next month.

Responding to fans questions on Twitter, Hayne reiterated his desire to bring a premiership to the Eels but insisted he was being honest in his claims he was yet to receive an offer to stay.

"5 weeks still waiting for a contract??" Hayne tweeted in reply to a plea from a fan for the club to re-sign him on Friday night.

Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr confirmed to AAP on Monday they were still talking to the 31-year-old about a new deal, and they had told him they wanted him at Parramatta.

The two-time Dally M medallist's tweets come after he claimed earlier this year he did not want to make a decision on his future until the end of the season.

At the time Hayne also avoided questions over a potential move to the 15-man game with Fiji, before the Rugby World Cup at the end of next year.

But it now appears clearer that both Hayne and the Eels want to stick together in 2019.

Hayne was one of the Eels' best players in the back half of 2018, busting through 32 tackles and scoring six tries in the final six games of the season as he returned to fitness.

Gurr said last week the club did not have a deadline in finalising Hayne's future.

"Certain dominoes need to fall where they need to fall. We're patient," he said.

"He was very good and off the field (at the end of 2018), and he demonstrated some leadership around the team.

"Once he was fit and healthy, is he the Jarryd Hayne of 2009? No.

"But he was still an effective Jarryd Hayne."

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport
Topics
League