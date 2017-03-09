 

'There was a real genuine interest' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals how close he came to making union switch

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has opened up about how close he came to switching codes, having re-signed with the Auckland club last week.

Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break against the Newcastle Knights.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 24, was heavily linked with a switch to rugby union, as he entered the final year of his deal with the Warriors, before putting pen to paper on a new four year deal last week.

The fullback had previously stated his interest in representing the All Blacks, having starred as a schoolboy in the 15-man code during his time with Otahuhu College and the NZ Schoolboy XV.

Speaking to Fox Sports, the Warriors captain revealed how close he came to switching to union, before opting to stay in the NRL.

"I was sitting down with my manager and going through a process of what my steps of going to rugby," he said.

"I was counting how many players in front of me to hopefully make that World Cup squad. I had all those talks because there was a real genuine interest."

The star fullback says he's looking to turn things around for the NZ club, who haven't made it to the NRL finals since 2011.
However, Tuivasa-Sheck also said that the ambition of leading the Warriors to an historic maiden premiership proved too great, resisting the urge to chase the black jersey.

"I had to get over myself and think about the bigger picture. I had to think about the challenge and opportunity here playing for the Warriors."

"I agreed to stay on and play. But definitely trying my best to get into the All Blacks side and going along to the World Cup next year would have been amazing."

The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.
"But the bigger picture of the challenge and opportunity with the Warriors is what drawn me."

1 NEWS understands his deal is worth around $4 million. 

Tuivasa-Sheck and the Warriors will begin the 2018 season against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Perth tomorrow night.

