'There was a real genuine interest' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals how close he came to making union switch

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has opened up about how close he came to switching codes, having re-signed with the Auckland club last week.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck, 24, was heavily linked with a switch to rugby union, as he entered the final year of his deal with the Warriors, before putting pen to paper on a new four year deal last week.

The fullback had previously stated his interest in representing the All Blacks, having starred as a schoolboy in the 15-man code during his time with Otahuhu College and the NZ Schoolboy XV.

Speaking to Fox Sports, the Warriors captain revealed how close he came to switching to union, before opting to stay in the NRL.

"I was sitting down with my manager and going through a process of what my steps of going to rugby," he said.

"I was counting how many players in front of me to hopefully make that World Cup squad. I had all those talks because there was a real genuine interest."

However, Tuivasa-Sheck also said that the ambition of leading the Warriors to an historic maiden premiership proved too great, resisting the urge to chase the black jersey.

"I had to get over myself and think about the bigger picture. I had to think about the challenge and opportunity here playing for the Warriors."

"I agreed to stay on and play. But definitely trying my best to get into the All Blacks side and going along to the World Cup next year would have been amazing."

"But the bigger picture of the challenge and opportunity with the Warriors is what drawn me."

1 NEWS understands his deal is worth around $4 million.