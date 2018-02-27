 

'I was there to play my part' - Sika Manu recounts trip home to help clean up ravaged Tonga

Former Melbourne and Penrith forward Sika Manu has witnessed at close hand the damage wreaked on his native Tonga by Cyclone Gita.

Tonga's Sika Manu celebrates the win. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Tonga's Sika Manu celebrates beating the Kiwis.

Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old forward, who led Tonga to the semi-finals of the World Cup in November, was given permission to stay on in the southern hemisphere following the completion of Super League side Hull's two-week tour of NSW to enable him to visit friends and family.

He was joined by Tonga teammate Konrad Hurrell and officials from Tonga Rugby League to offer support to aid workers in the aftermath of the most intense tropical cyclone to hit the country since records began.

"Tonga was hit extremely badly by a category four cyclone last week so I was grateful that Hull gave me the opportunity to be back with my people," Manu said.

"A lot of houses were destroyed because the power of the cyclone had taken the roofs off the buildings, so that gives you an idea of the damage caused.

"It was really great to get into the community and help out my home country and I can only thank those at Hull FC for giving me the chance to go back.

Konrad Hurrell, Michael Jennings, Sika Manu and other teammates visited a local Tongan school.
Source: 1 NEWS

"A lot of people lost their homes but they're still going about their business as if nothing had even happened. It's remarkable really.

"They're all out working to help rebuild the community and I was just there to play my part last week."

Hull coach Lee Radford said: "We haven't made a big deal out of it publicly. When he asked to go, we thought it would be the honourable thing to do."

Manu was left out of the Hull team that lost to Castleford last Saturday following his late return to the country but is expected to be back for Friday's home game against Warrington.

Hull will auction Manu's one-off shirt from Sydney's double-header clash against St George Illawarra on their eBay page to aid the fundraising efforts.

