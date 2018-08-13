 

'There was no malice' - Footy Show host apologises over fat-shaming of ex-NRL player Dave Taylor

1 NEWS
NRL's Sunday Footy Show host Erin Molan has apologised to former NRL star Dave Taylor, after fat-shaming the ex-Titans, Raiders and Rabbitohs prop on the air.

Now playing for the Central Queensland Capras, Taylor was labelled the 'Gutsy Player of the Week' on last weekend's show, with the hosts making fun of him.

"What an athlete," NSW coach Brad Fittler said sarcastically.

"Well Dave, look, it's a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it's very easy to turn the 'i' into an 'a', that's all I'm saying -- get that 'a' back to an 'i'," former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine chimed in with.

Taking to Twitter, Molan was unreserved in her apologies to Taylor, saying:

"(I'm) absolutely appalled by this," she wrote.

"Unreservedly apologise on behalf of the show to Dave Taylor. The panel were expecting the vision to show a gun try or a big hit as our gutsy play.

"There was no malice or intent to offend but that doesn't matter. We are sorry."

Channel Nine have also issued an apology to Taylor following the incident.

The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the 'gutsy player of the week'.
