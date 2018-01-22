 

'There was a fair bit of a gap' - Stephen Kearney out to improve Warriors' fitness for 2018 NRL season

A genuine fitness gap existed between the Warriors and their 2017 NRL opponents, according to coach Stephen Kearney.

But it won't be the same in 2018.

Armed with former Melbourne and Brisbane fitness guru Alex Corvo, Kearney says he's whipping his troops into shape like never before.

The side - which finished last year's disappointing NRL campaign 13th - have been back on the training paddock since early November, when most of their players were beginning their Rugby League World Cup run.

The World Cup contingent returned to duty in the new year.

"There was a fair bit of a gap I felt we needed to close in certain areas and (fitness) was a big one, hence why we made a decision at the back end of the year to bring someone into the club like Alex," Kearney said.

"He's certainly brought that, and the lads have adjusted really well.

"I did my last couple of pre-seasons (as a player) with Alex - I might not be running it now but I know what it feels like."

Kearney said his newer players - including Adam Blair, Tohu Harris, Blake Green and Anthony Gelling - had taken up their pre-season fitness duties with relish.

Their input would be crucial for turning the club, which has failed to make the NRL finals for six years running, into a league force.

Centre Gerard Beale would do the same upon his April return from a broken leg.

"Tohu off the back of two grand finals, Blake in a grand final a year ago, Blair's played prelims, grand finals - they bring a different mindset," Kearney said.

"They bring a real attitude and personality which has certainly lifted standards."

