'That's too bloody hard!' New ARL boss left red-faced after failing to name Cronulla-based NRL team

New ARL Commission chairman Peter Beattie has apologised for his Cronulla Sharks gaffe, putting it down to a case of nerves.

Peter Beattie said nerves were the reason he couldn’t pick between the Hawks, Seagulls and Sharks.
Source: 100% Footy / Twitter

The former Queensland premier and self-described lifelong rugby league fan appeared unable to name the Cronulla NRL side in an interview with commentator Phil Gould on Monday night.

Beattie subsequently laughed off the incident as a case of not getting Gould's joke and pointed out he went into the Sharks' dressing sheds following Friday's loss to North Queensland in Townsville.

"This was me Saturday night with the Sharks' coach," Beattie posted to social media with a photo of him and Shane Flanagan minutes after the interview aired on the Nine Network's 100% Footy.

"Yes I stuffed up the answer; just nervous in front of the great Phil Gould.

"Yeah I'm human. I had a mental blank. The price of doing the NRL &amp; the Commonwealth Games at the same time !! Thanks Gus for having me on the show."

In a gaffe reminiscent of his predecessor John Grant, Beattie appeared unable to identify the NRL side which plays out of the Sutherland Shire.

Gould was referencing an infamous incident in which Grant misnamed the "Cronulla Hawks" and "Manly Seagulls" during a Kangaroos team announcement.

"Before you're officially welcomed, you've got to answer one question," Gould asked.

"The team that plays out of the Sutherland Shire - is it the Cronulla Hawks, the Cronulla Seagulls or the Cronulla Sharks?"

In an embarrassing faux pas, Beattie stumbled over his answer and seemed unable to name the 2016 premiers.

"I'll be honest, I wouldn't have a bloody clue but I'll know next week," Beattie said.

"It's got to be Cronulla of some kind.

"It's too bloody hard Gus, that's too difficult."

When given a chance to clarify his response and pressed on whether he knew more than Grant, Beattie again fumbled his response.

"I'm aiming to be better but I'd never pretend to know what I don't know," Beattie said.

"Tell you what, you can take me down there one day and shout me lunch, you can educate me."

