'That's one of the great Origin tries!' Cronk nails breathtaking low cross kick with pinpoint perfection to extend QLD lead

If tonight's State of Origin decider turns out to be Cooper Cronk's last match for Queensland, he exits after executing one of the greatest plays in interstate rugby league history.



Cronk's flat pinpoint cross-field kick straight onto the chest of winger Valentine Holmes left the capacity crowd at Suncorp Stadium in awe of the halfback.



With Blake Ferguson sneaking 10 metres off his wing to cover NSW's line, Cronk's quick-thinking and amazing execution left the Blues' player stranded.



Ferguson wasn't on his own however, with Cronk's kick taking half of the NSW line-up out of the play.



Holmes' third Origin try in just his second match for Queensland will probably be the easiest finish he'll have.



Cronk's cool head and execution weres amplified by the fact the veteran playmaker had been denied a moment of glory just minutes before.



His NRL clubmates Cameron Smith and Billy Slater had combined to put Cronk clear and he appeared to crash over for a try much to the delight of the Maroon faithful.



Replays however showed Cronk had lost the ball just before the line under the pressure of a Brett Morris tackle.



The archetype professional footballer, Cronk simply dusted himself down and decided to make his mark in a different way.

