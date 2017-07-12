 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'That's one of the great Origin tries!' Cronk nails breathtaking low cross kick with pinpoint perfection to extend QLD lead

share

Source:

Associated Press

If tonight's State of Origin decider turns out to be Cooper Cronk's last match for Queensland, he exits after executing one of the greatest plays in interstate rugby league history.

Queensland saved a couple of tricks for the series-deciding match, but this touch from the Maroons half is pure magic.
Source: SKY

Cronk's flat pinpoint cross-field kick straight onto the chest of winger Valentine Holmes left the capacity crowd at Suncorp Stadium in awe of the halfback.

With Blake Ferguson sneaking 10 metres off his wing to cover NSW's line, Cronk's quick-thinking and amazing execution left the Blues' player stranded.

Ferguson wasn't on his own however, with Cronk's kick taking half of the NSW line-up out of the play.

Holmes' third Origin try in just his second match for Queensland will probably be the easiest finish he'll have.

Cronk's cool head and execution weres amplified by the fact the veteran playmaker had been denied a moment of glory just minutes before.

His NRL clubmates Cameron Smith and Billy Slater had combined to put Cronk clear and he appeared to crash over for a try much to the delight of the Maroon faithful.

Replays however showed Cronk had lost the ball just before the line under the pressure of a Brett Morris tackle.

The archetype professional footballer, Cronk simply dusted himself down and decided to make his mark in a different way.

And what a way to go if it is the end of his Origin career.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The Maroons hero became just the fifth Queenslander to score three tries in a single Origin game - but he really did earn it.

As it happened: Holmes snags hat-trick, Maroons dominate Blues to win State of Origin for another year

00:28
2
Queensland saved a couple of tricks for the series-deciding match, but this touch from the Maroons half is pure magic.

'That's one of the great Origin tries!' Cronk nails breathtaking low cross kick with pinpoint perfection to extend QLD lead

00:30
3
The Queensland captain made sure the Maroons' great had one last special Origin moment.

Emotional Cameron Smith calls up injured Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston to help him hoist Origin Shield after series win

01:11
4
Not even a rain interval could cool off the American firecracker in her quarter-finals loss to Magdalena Rybarikova.

Watch: Fiery Coco Vandeweghe throws trademark tennis tantrum at Wimbledon umpire over 'total baloney' call

00:51
5
Bauer was struck by France's Nacer Bouhanni in this morning’s ride.

Ouch! Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer punched by former boxer, now cyclist, during heated Tour de France stage

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ