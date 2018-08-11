'That's what he's capable of' - Stephen Kearney thrilled with Blake Green's effort against Knights

The Warriors possess a match-winning back three which is unrivalled in the NRL in the eyes of Mitchell Pearce.
Newcastle halfback Pearce lauded the trio after being blitzed by fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and trampled over by hulking Warriors wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo in a 20-4 loss in Auckland,
Asked how the Warriors outside men stacked up against other teams in the league, Pearce was adamant.
"I probably rate them the best," he said.
"Melbourne have got a pretty good back three, and the Roosters, with Fergo (Blake Ferguson) and guys like that.
"But the way Roger's playing at the moment and then obviously their two wingers, they were making 30-40m in three plays just on their own."
Pearce marvelled particularly at the hot-stepping form of former Roosters teammate Tuivasa-Sheck.
He said the 25-year-old is unearthing the giddy standards hit before his club allegiance switched across the Tasman in 2016.
"Everyone was disappointed at that time at the (Roosters). He's a super player and a great leader up here and with the Kiwis," Peace said.
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney wasn't getting as carried away with a largely methodical display which all-but assures his sixth-placed team of post-season duty.
Asked about Pearce's back three assessment, Kearney simply responded: "I'm not going to argue there".
Kearney said his team's defence had reached a "base standard" in successive wins over the Dragons and Knights.
However, the attack is still in need of a polish, he contended, starting next week against the Bulldogs in Sydney.
Knights counterpart Nathan Brown said the Warriors can't be discounted in the finals after his team had their energy sapped by the physical nature of Friday's match.
"I don't think the Warriors are any worse chance of putting two or three games together (in the play-offs) than any of the other sides," he said.
"Nine (Issac Luke), seven (Shaun Johnson) and one (Tuivasa-Sheck) have all played a fair part in the Kiwis' resurgence in rugby league, winning World Cups and Tri-Nations."
The Sydney Roosters have jumped to the top of the NRL ladder with a gutsy 18-14 win over arch-rivals South Sydney.
The Roosters proved their premiership credentials last night with a win built on staunch defence as Souths dominated field position but couldn't deliver a killer blow.
Both sides suffered casualties, with Souths fullback Alex Johnson leaving the field after two-and-a-half minutes with a hamstring injury in front of 26,331 fans at ANZ Stadium.
While his Roosters opposite James Tedesco missed the last 12 minutes due to a head knock after copping friendly fire from Latrell Mitchell.
Sam Burgess had a shocker, making five errors from 20 carries, including dropping it with his side on the attack with less than three minutes to go.
In the end, the Roosters' defence proved decisive with the Rabbitohs enjoying 31 tackles in the opposition 20m zone (compared with the Tri-Colours' 10) but still came away with two valuable points.
The result sees Trent Robinson's side jump ahead of Souths but Melbourne have a chance to regain the competition lead when they take on Cronulla tomorrow.
When the Roosters went the length of the field in three plays for Joseph Manu to touch down in the right-hand corner, they had a six-point advantage 13 minutes after halftime.
A Mitchell penalty put Roosters in front by eight and ultimately Souths couldn't run them down.
The Rabbits set up a grandstand finish when Braidon Burns flicked it behind his back for Hymel Hunt to cross and peel their deficit back to four with 15 on the clock.
However, the Roosters held firm to prove they're the real deal.
Souths halfback Adam Reynolds appeared to carry a leg injury and made five errors in what was a forgettable performance.